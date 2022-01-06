Chip and Joanna Gaines Release Never-Before-Seen 2012 Fixer Upper Audition Tape — Watch

In honor of their return to TV, Chip and Joanna Gaines shared their original Fixer Upper audition tape on Wednesday

Chip and Joanna Gaines are looking back at where it all started.

The couple, who made their television debut in 2013 on HGTV with their original Fixer Upper series, gave fans a glimpse at their life before the limelight in a never-before-seen audition tape posted to their YouTube channel on Wednesday — the same day their new show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, premieres on the Magnolia Network, which also launched that day.

"This is a typical flip that we do," Joanna, 43, said in the video while standing outside a Waco, Texas, home. "It's one of those homes that sit in a neighborhood, that's very traditional and established."

Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021 Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"In Waco, because we have very little property appreciation, we've got to come into a property like this and really create the value," Chip, 47, explained while showcasing a home in need of some serious TLC.

"We've got to come in and figure out what's wrong with the property and fix it, and then with my wife's eye for design, she'll come in and really make this a perfect case scenario," he continued.

Added Chip: "So once we give ourselves four to six weeks for the improvement process, we'll have this house on the market … and I think this will be a wild success."

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the former HGTV stars opened up about the debut of their long-awaited Magnolia Network, which is hitting Discovery+ more than a year after its originally planned airdate due to pandemic-related production delays.