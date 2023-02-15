Chip and Joanna Gaines Recall the Super Awkward Moment They First Met Taylor Swift

Chip and Joanna Gaines shared a special moment with Taylor Swift . . . they think.

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars told the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of how they attended the Time100 event in 2019 and saw stars like Martha Stewart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but were ultimately shocked when they shared a moment with the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"Taylor swift rolls in, she kind of catches eye contact with, I thought, me, but Jo swears to this day it was her, and she goes like this to us," Chip, 48, tells host Jimmy Fallon, making a heart symbol with his hands.

"But we both thought it was for sure someone behind us," Joanna, 44, says, noting that she and her husband both looked over their shoulder to see who Swift was looking at, because they didn't believe it was them.

"We're looking over our shoulders," Chip says, "Like Idiots," Joanna adds.

Chip then teases that Swift may have made the gesture to Fallon, since he was sitting in the front row ahead of them, saying, "it was one of us three for sure."

Chip adds, "It made our day! We were thrilled. We were smitten."

The Magnolia Network co-founder is clearly a Swiftie as he tells Fallon about one of the singer's traditions he admires. "She sends gift baskets whenever she releases one of her albums," he says. "So, we're like huge Taylor Swift fans."

Chip and Joanna recently expanded their Waco, Texas-based empire to create the Magnolia Network (which launched on TV in January, 2022) in a joint venture with Discovery to create more original programming, which included a reboot of the couple's mega-popular HGTV series called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

The network's ever-expanding slate of shows also includes Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, and Maine Cabin Masters.