Everything Chip & Joanna Gaines Have Said About Their Long-Lasting Marriage

In the summer 2020 issue of Magnolia Journal, the mother of five opened up about the early days of her relationship with Chip.

"It wasn't love at first sight for Chip and me. For one thing, I was typically attracted to guys who were more on the quiet side," the Fixer Upper alumna wrote in an essay she penned for the magazine titled "Slow Yes."

"Based on our first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet," she recalled, adding that he "was all over the place," talking about all the companies he dreamed of starting, houses he planned on flipping and risks he was looking forward to taking.

"I was wondering if he was just a bit crazy," Joanna wrote in the issue, which explored the theme of risk-taking. "In my mind, I somewhat instinctively checked his penchant for risk and chatty nature as two reasons we probably wouldn't go on a second date."

But luckily, she decided to give him another chance, noting that she couldn't help but be intrigued by the way he saw the world.