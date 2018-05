Chip and Joanna Gaines have already won homeowners’ hearts with their Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection at Target. The Fixer Upper stars are making good on their promise to update the items seasonally, and have now added 150 more pieces hitting stores and online April 1.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, expecting mom Joanna was sure to put together a few buys for the holiday. Our favorite? A breakfast-in-bed kit with a serving tray and DIY placemats. Another can’t miss-option is an adorable apron sporting a design kids can color themselves. But these themed giftables aren’t the only exciting addition to their latest release…