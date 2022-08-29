Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch 'Timeless' Siding Collection with Home Manufacturing Company James Hardie

Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching an exciting new home collection!

The Magnolia power couple teamed up with James Hardie, a home manufacturing company, to produce the perfect siding line for any homeowner's next exterior makeover.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Joanna explains the reason why she loves partnering with James Hardie. "We drive by the homes we did 20 years ago down by Baylor University, and those were all Hardie-sided homes. This is truly a product that we've believed in for 20 years," she says.

She adds that working with James Hardie was "a match made in heaven," and that she and Chip felt "honored" to be collaborating with the company.

Chip tells PEOPLE, "We've always been really proud of the reality that we can put James Hardie siding on a project and know that 20 years later, we still feel a lot of pride in it instead of feeling like we have to shade our eyes because we're embarrassed of how it looks years later."

Their home siding collection includes 16 colors that Joanna selected herself. She curated the color palette so that any combination would be "a timeless option as opposed to a trendy thing that might be out six months from now," Chip adds.

Joanna also explains how the collection is designed to make it easy for homeowners to choose the best shades for their home, rather than feeling overwhelmed by too many options.

"I just thought back to the last 20 years of doing these homes, and the colors I keep returning to. These are really the tones of that. So they're more earthy. There are some greens and some blues, but they can still come off as a neutral," she says.

Both Chip and Joanna showed off the collection on Instagram last week, where they transformed the worn-down exterior of a house in their hometown of Waco, Texas, and installed new mint green siding.

Magnolia Home

The pair express how they want to help homeowners tell a story with this collection. They can choose from three styles and two textures — in addition to the 16 colors — to create the best design for their home.

"When budget allows — you add the shutters, paint your front door, then add the landscape and the pots. All the things that can help continue that story and that design aesthetic. I think that's when you can really step back and be proud of the exterior of your home," Joanna adds.

Larry Busacca/Getty for TIME

In addition to the collaboration with James Hardie, Joanna has been working on another project — her first solo memoir: The Stories We Tell, out Nov. 8.

The Fixer Upper alum announced the book on Instagram with a photo of a black folder labeled with the text's title.

"I took this picture the day I finished it — and today we sent it off to the printer!! It's out of my hands and time to share it with the world. I'm feeling a little bit of everything: nervous, excited, vulnerable, but mostly hopeful," the mom of five wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, she posted a photo of the official book cover, which revealed a smiling black and white shot of Gaines with the line, "every piece of your story matters."