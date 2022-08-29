Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch 'Timeless' Siding Collection with Home Manufacturing Company James Hardie

The Magnolia power couple have been using James Hardie products for over 20 years

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 05:10 PM
Chip and Joanna Gaines' new James Hardie collaboration
Photo: Magnolia Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching an exciting new home collection!

The Magnolia power couple teamed up with James Hardie, a home manufacturing company, to produce the perfect siding line for any homeowner's next exterior makeover.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Joanna explains the reason why she loves partnering with James Hardie. "We drive by the homes we did 20 years ago down by Baylor University, and those were all Hardie-sided homes. This is truly a product that we've believed in for 20 years," she says.

She adds that working with James Hardie was "a match made in heaven," and that she and Chip felt "honored" to be collaborating with the company.

Chip tells PEOPLE, "We've always been really proud of the reality that we can put James Hardie siding on a project and know that 20 years later, we still feel a lot of pride in it instead of feeling like we have to shade our eyes because we're embarrassed of how it looks years later."

Their home siding collection includes 16 colors that Joanna selected herself. She curated the color palette so that any combination would be "a timeless option as opposed to a trendy thing that might be out six months from now," Chip adds.

Joanna also explains how the collection is designed to make it easy for homeowners to choose the best shades for their home, rather than feeling overwhelmed by too many options.

"I just thought back to the last 20 years of doing these homes, and the colors I keep returning to. These are really the tones of that. So they're more earthy. There are some greens and some blues, but they can still come off as a neutral," she says.

Both Chip and Joanna showed off the collection on Instagram last week, where they transformed the worn-down exterior of a house in their hometown of Waco, Texas, and installed new mint green siding.

Chip and <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a>' new James Hardie collaboration
Magnolia Home

The pair express how they want to help homeowners tell a story with this collection. They can choose from three styles and two textures — in addition to the 16 colors — to create the best design for their home.

"When budget allows — you add the shutters, paint your front door, then add the landscape and the pots. All the things that can help continue that story and that design aesthetic. I think that's when you can really step back and be proud of the exterior of your home," Joanna adds.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Larry Busacca/Getty for TIME

In addition to the collaboration with James Hardie, Joanna has been working on another project — her first solo memoir: The Stories We Tell, out Nov. 8.

The Fixer Upper alum announced the book on Instagram with a photo of a black folder labeled with the text's title.

"I took this picture the day I finished it — and today we sent it off to the printer!! It's out of my hands and time to share it with the world. I'm feeling a little bit of everything: nervous, excited, vulnerable, but mostly hopeful," the mom of five wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, she posted a photo of the official book cover, which revealed a smiling black and white shot of Gaines with the line, "every piece of your story matters."

Updated by Emily Strohm
Related Articles
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Get Emotional Ahead of Son's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters by Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Announces First Solo Memoir 'The Stories We Tell': 'Messy and Winding and Beautiful'
2021--Ryan Eldrigde, Ashley Morrill, Chase Morrill, Matt DIx, and Jared Baker posing for a portrait, as seen on Maine Cabin Masters, Season 9.
The Maine Cabin Masters Reveal How Chip & Joanna Gaines's Kids Helped Save Their Show
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Priyanka Chopra Jonas + Maneesh Goyal
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches Home Brand — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19th Anniversary
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Like You a Lot'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation
You Can Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines' 100-Year-Old Waco Castle Featured on 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff
Screen Shot 2017-10-11 at 4.10.28 PM
All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics
Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reno 100-Year-Old Waco Castle They've Been Trying to Buy for 20 Years
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Phone Background Is a Special Message from Her Mom: 'Don't Forget, Jojo'
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines Release Never-Before-Seen 2012 'Fixer Upper' Audition Tape — Watch
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Launch Magnolia Network With Premiere of 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Videos — From Roller Skating to a Unicorn Piñata