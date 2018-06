Every Sweet Family Moment Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Shared of Their Life at Home in Waco

Chip and Joanna Gaines are living the Texas dream! With a hit HGTV show, multiple books, a plethora of home decorating lines and four kids (and another on the way), it’s safe to say the couple has their hands full. Luckily, their little slice of Waco heaven sits on 40 acres of land, offering plenty of space to cook, craft and play with their growing family.

The Fixer Upper stars’ idyllic farmhouse has it all — animals included! “Today started off with me holding one of our new baby goats and counting chickens,” Joanna said of her typical day. “I knew it was going to be a good one.”