Watch the First Trailer for Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Show, 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle'

The series, which follows the couple's renovation of a one-of-a-kind 100-year-old property in Waco, Texas, premieres Friday, October 12 on discovery+, HBO Max and Magnolia Network

Published on September 30, 2022 06:00 AM

Chip and Joanna Gaines have done it again!

On their new show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle, the Magnolia founders document the process of restoring a remarkable 100-year-old castle in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

The couple's renovation and design skills are put to the test as they renovate the local landmark, known as Cottonland Castle, over eight episodes. The limited series will premiere on discovery+, HBO Max and Magnolia Network on Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an exclusive first look at the trailer, above, the Gaineses admire the historic property before their renovation project begins.

"This castle is one of the most impressive properties in the entire Waco, Central Texas area and I've wanted it for two decades now," Chip says in the clip. "The plan for the castle is to bring this beautiful property back to its original state."

Hosts Chip and <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle
MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Joanna reveals that the project turned out to be much bigger than they originally thought. "We're keeping all the paneling, we've got to fix this plasterwork," she explains as the camera pans to a crumbling ceiling.

Chip and <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> Castle Renovation
Courtesy of Magnolia Network

The couple's main focus was to make the castle feel accurate to the original time period it was built. "Getting the same exact stone from 100 years ago has been a challenge," Joanna admits. And materials aren't the only hurdle. After encountering a water leak, Chip jokes, "I would say this is more like zero steps forward, 12 steps back."

Without giving too much of the final look away, viewers get a glimpse of the stunning marble tiles in the bathroom and antique portraits adorning the walls. "When we bought this place it was a figment of our imagination," Chip says. "But now, this house is coming together."

Hosts Chip and <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle. QXPK 100
MAGNOLIA NETWORK

The show was first announced in May 2022, and in June, it was revealed that guided walking tours would be offered in the finished castle.

"We're happy to help preserve this iconic piece of the city's history. And we are so excited to welcome guests and locals alike to experience the oldest, most challenging restoration project Chip, Joanna and team have ever completed," Magnolia Chief Brand Officer Kate Barton said at the time.

In the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna opened up about purchasing the 1913 property, saying it was their dream to restore the structure, but the journey to purchasing the castle was lengthy.

Chip & Jo fixer upper the castle

"For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was relisted—each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made," Joanna wrote.

She admitted she didn't initially see the allure for the opportunity, but Chip persisted. "Chip saw the beauty and potential in this place years earlier than I did, but he never gave up, and because of that, we now get to make this castle beautiful again."

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle premiers Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on discovery+, HBO Max and Magnolia Network.

