Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Like You a Lot'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating a big milestone!

On Thursday, Joanna, 44, posted a photo of the pair to mark 19 years of marriage. In the sweet picture, they're cozying up in a shiny black dining booth.

"19 years ❤️," Joanna captioned the Instagram post. To close out the special sentiment, she added a hashtag that says, "I like you a lot."

Some of the design duo's Magnolia friends commented on the photo, including Hilton Carter, plant stylist and Magnolia Workshops host.

"Happy anniversary! ❤️✨," he wrote.

Chef Andrew Zimmern also congratulated Chip and Joanna on their nearly two decades of marriage, commenting, "Happy anniversary!!!"

The Magnolia Network stars recently announced a new dream project — their new show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle. In the eight-episode limited series, debuting in September, they'll be renovating a 100-year-old Waco castle they've been trying to buy for 20 years — even longer than their years of marriage!

Chip, 47, and Joanna intend to enliven the historical landmark, while also preserving its rich roots.

In the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna opened up about purchasing the 1913 property called the Cottonland Castle, saying it was their dream to restore the structure in downtown Waco. But the journey to purchasing the castle was lengthy.

"For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was relisted — each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made," Joanna wrote.

Joanna admitted she didn't initially see the allure for the opportunity, but Chip persisted. "Chip saw the beauty and potential in this place years earlier than I did, but he never gave up, and because of that, we now get to make this castle beautiful again."

Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

In May, Magnolia Network announced another new spot with Chip and Joanna: Silos Baking Competition. The one-hour special, which drops on Magnolia Network and discovery+ on June 12, brings together talented cooks who will compete for more than one enticing prize. Not only will they compete for $25,000, but they'll also vie for an opportunity to get their winning dessert on the menu at Chip and Joanna's Silos Baking Co. bakery.