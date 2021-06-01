On Tuesday, Joanna Gaines, 42, posted a slideshow of photos and videos with her husband Chip Gaines in honor of their 18th wedding anniversary

Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 18 Years of Marriage: 'Thankful to Be on This Adventure with You'



On Tuesday, Joanna, 42, posted a slideshow of photos and videos with her husband in honor of their 18th wedding anniversary.

Set to the tune of "Mexico" by James Taylor, the footage included special and silly moments between the couple as they celebrated their milestone on a tropical vacation without kids Crew, 3, Emmie Kay, 11, Duke, 12, Ella, 14, and Drake, 16.

"18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary @chipgaines ❤️," she captioned the Instagram post.

The Fixer Upper alums recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey for a Super Soul special during which they spoke about how they, as Oprah says, "bring the best to each other."

For Chip, 46, the answer is "perfectly clear." His wife has helped him calm him down and focus on what's important, he said.

"I was like a dog chasing his tail in a circle, trying to be all the things for all the people and I can just, beyond a shadow of a doubt, quickly say [Joanna] grounded me," he said. "And it's almost like the dog then saw the tennis ball or whatever and calmed down."

"I was just such an idiot and I was just so anxious and so excitable," Chip added.

For Joanna, Chip has done a bit of the opposite for her and helped her to live in the moment and see the happiness in every day, outside of their routines and responsibilities.

"I'm more operational [and can] click into, like, a robotic mode and just show up and do the thing and forget the why a lot of the times — forget the joy," she explained to Oprah, 67. "To find the joy in that moment."

