Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel in Downtown Waco, Texas — Get a First Look!

If you’ve ever wanted to crash at Chip and Jo’s on a trip to Waco, Texas, well, you’re probably out of luck. But on Thursday morning, the former Fixer Upper stars revealed that you’ll soon be able to do the next best thing: stay at their hotel!

Joanna Gaines, 41, shared that she and her husband, Chip, 44, are ready to share their latest project with the world. The creative couple, who already have their hands full with their retail and dining destination Magnolia Market at the Silos, announced they will be opening a boutique hotel in the city’s downtown, just a few blocks away.

“If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home,” Joanna wrote in a post on her blog, explaining that the HGTV alums went all-in on this project because “it bridges what we’re most passionate about—home, hospitality, and restoration.”

The mom of five explains that, through the design process, they hope to create a place that serves as “an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community.” She adds: “What it really comes down to is our desire to create a place where people feel welcomed home.”

Chip and Jo will begin renovations on a nearly 100-year-old building this fall, working with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners — the team behind several stylish lodgings such as Soho House Chicago, the Graduate Hotels and the Pontchartrain Hotel — to breathe new life into the 53,000-square-foot property, a former county office building.

Joanna shares that she and Chip “were amazed by the unique architecture and how much of it was still intact” upon first touring the historic building. “Instantly, we knew we wanted to be a part of making this place sing again,” she wrote.

They plan to transform it into a three story hotel complete with a grand ballroom, restaurant, cafe, rooftop terrace and more, all while maintaining the building’s timeless details and preserving the history.

Already looking into flights to Waco? Joanna promises that they will be sharing updates on their progress in the coming months, so stay tuned on what’s to come before they open their doors in 2021.

“We truly cannot wait to host you here in Waco!” she writes.

Chip and Joanna also offer vacation home rentals under the Magnolia umbrella. Magnolia Stay, as they call it, is a portfolio of three different homes in the Waco-area, each of which have been renovated by the couple, and two of which were featured on Fixer Upper. Information about booking the homes can be found on the Magnolia website.