Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Expanding Their Waco Farmhouse! 'Something I've Been Planning for 5 Years'
The HGTV alums share a peek at their under-construction addition in the first episode of their new show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Chip and Joanna Gaines are fixing up their own home — and expanding it to fit their family of seven!
In the first episode of their new series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, currently streaming on Discovery+, the HGTV alums give fans a peek at the addition they're putting on their famous Waco, Texas, farmhouse.
"When we first started Fixer our house was completely under construction, all of this was a field," Joanna explains, standing in the front yard of the 40-acre property that now holds a chicken coop, flower garden and an ever-growing number of farm animals and pets.
"Just a little white farmhouse that needed a little TLC," Chip reminisces.
Now, he says, "We're adding on a little space because we've added an addition to the family. We used to have four kids. Now we've got a toddler on our hip."
The couple welcomed their youngest, Crew, 2, in 2018. They were already parents to sons Drake, 16, and Duke, 12, and daughters Ella, 14, and Emmie, 10.
Joanna notes that the new space will be "a living room" and footage of the construction zone shows that it will be off of their existing kitchen and laundry area. "This add-on has been something I've been planning for, I would say, five years," she admits. "It's time."
And while they have countless renos for others under their belts, they admit they're breaking a cardinal rule with their own expansion.
"There's a golden rule in the renovation business that goes, 'Don't ever live in a house that's being renovated.' But here we go," says Chip, as a construction noise coincidentally interrupts their filming.
"You kind of feeling like you're losing your mind all day when you sit in here and all the construction is happening," adds Joanna.
Still, increasing their living space was a must for the busy TV stars and entrepreneurs, who in addition to launching their new Magnolia Network in 2021, have a booming design business, the Magnolia Market at the Silos shopping and dining destination in downtown Waco, a forthcoming hotel, and an ever-expanding Target collaboration among many more projects.
"For Jo and I, home is extremely important," Chip explains, "and it helps us be successful in all the other elements of our life."
The first four episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home will debut on the Discovery+ streaming service on Fridays starting January 29 as a preview of the Gaineses' own Magnolia Network, which launches this spring.