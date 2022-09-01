Chip and Joanna Gaines Are 'Honored' to Become Official Ambassadors for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Magnolia Network couple will participate in St. Jude campaigns such as #30DaysforStJude and Thanks and Giving

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on September 1, 2022 03:35 PM
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
Photo: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking their support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the next level.

The Fixer Upper stars are honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the announcement of their ambassador partnership with St. Jude, according to a press release from the hospital shared with PEOPLE.

"We've had the privilege of visiting St. Jude a few times over the years, and every time we do, we've been able to see that behind every incredibly brave kid is a loving and talented group of folks leading the charge for how childhood cancer and diseases are treated," Chip says in the release.

"We love St. Jude for that reason, and of course for the fact that families do not receive a bill from St. Jude for care, including treatment, housing, meals, and travel," he continues. "That's a mission we are proud to be a part of. The strength, radiance, and courage of these kids has left a permanent mark on our hearts."

The couple also designed a t-shirt, above, with their daughter Ella, 15, for Childhood Cancer Awareness. It will be available to purchase on bonfire.com.

As ambassadors, the Gaineses will participate in events including #30DaysforStJude, which helps spread awareness for the hospital's mission. They'll join celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Luis Fonsi, Michael Stahan and more in the campaign.

The Magnolia Network founders will also participate in the hospital's Thanks and Giving campaign for the first time, which calls on celebrities and influencers to help support patients and their families during the holiday shopping season.

According to the release, "The Gaineses will feature in one of the campaign's heartwarming spots seen in theaters and on screens across the country."

Chip Gaines and <a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> visit the SiriusXM Studios on July 14, 2021 in New York City
Cindy Ord/Getty

The former HGTV stars have already been involved with the organization for years.

In 2017, they remodeled the dining room of the hospital's Target House in Memphis, Tennessee, which provides free accommodation for families of children who are fighting life-threatening diseases.

In 2019, they presented the hospital with a check for $1.5 million and gifted the Target House with a permanent playhouse that they designed.

Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC at the hospital, said, "We are delighted at this new partnership with our friends Chip and Joanna, who have brought joy to St. Jude patient families in so many ways over the past few years, and who are lending their family's star power as ambassadors for the cause of treating and defeating childhood cancer."

