Attention Fixer Upper Fans! Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Second Vacation Rental in Waco

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been teasing fans with an “exciting new project” for days with mysterious social media messages showing beautiful rooms that had Fixer Upper fans eagerly theorizing: Gold fixtures? A cookbook? More of Joanna’s fan-favorite paint collection?

The answer was, in fact, “all in the details,” as Joanna promised in one Instagram post. The HGTV couple announced on Wednesday that the latest in their long list of business ventures will be a second Waco vacation rental house! Dubbed Hillcrest Estate, the home opens for September-December 2017 reservations on August 8th at 9:00 a.m, according to their newsletter.

“Chip and I had so much restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall,” Joanna writes in her reveal of the property. “The house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm.”

Details in their Magnolia website state that the 7-bed, 3.5-bath remodeled house can sleep 12, and has been updated with all the Chip-and-Jo style you expect without compromising its original details and character.

Their first rental, The Magnolia House, has already seen massive success, booking up 6 months in minutes during the previous two occasions that reservations were made available. Now it appears HGTV’s first couple is ready to make Waco, Texas, tourists’ dreams come true again with this charming abode chock-full of Southern farmhouse charm.

“Our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit,” Joanna says.

But now with their latest attraction in addition to their their massive Magnolia Market at the Silos, their numerous lines of products, a magazine and Chip’s upcoming book, it begs the question: do the Gaineses ever catch some R&R in these B&Bs?