The Magnolia Network stars are tacking a project of massive proportion in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle

Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reno 100-Year-Old Waco Castle They've Been Trying to Buy for 20 Years

The Magnolia Network founders are venturing into new property territory for their forthcoming show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle. In the eight-episode limited series, debuting in September, the HGTV alums will be tackling the total renovation of a nineteenth-century castle in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna are using the special opportunity to enliven a historic landmark and will have to tread lightly as they carefully navigate preserving the epic fixer's integrity and beauty.

In the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna opened up about purchasing the 1913 property called the Cottonland Castle, saying it was their dream to restore the structure in downtown Waco. But the journey to purchasing the castle was lengthy.

"For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was relisted—each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made," Joanna wrote.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Joanna admitted she didn't initially see the allure for the opportunity, but Chip persisted. "Chip saw the beauty and potential in this place years earlier than I did, but he never gave up, and because of that, we now get to make this castle beautiful again."

Come fall, fans will get to see their fairytale renovation come to life.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network announced several new shows and more returning series on Tuesday.

Along with The Castle, three more originals are joining the lineup. On June 12, Silos Baking Competition will drop. Not only will bakers compete for a cash prize, but they'll also vie for an opportunity to get their winning dessert on the menu in Chip and Joanna's Waco bakery.

Another summer release is Recipe Lost and Found, in which chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn will help guests rediscover long forgotten family recipes.

The network is also introducing another home design duo in September. Salt Lake City-based decorating experts and best friends Annie Hawkins and Brittany Baker will star in The Home Team with Britt and Annie, a show that will follow their renovation business.

While the Gaineses have been hard at work on a new slate of programming, they've also been reflecting on learning to slow down amid their busy schedules.

In the new summer issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna admitted she can take life "so seriously" sometimes. That's why this summer she's committed to "having more fun."

Joanna reveals in a personal essay that her mom's signature phone sign-off is a reminder to embrace frivolity: "Have a fun!"

And that's not a typo, she explained. "Simple words, but weighty in truth, and made even more beautiful by her Korean accent," Joanna wrote.

She even asked her mother to help her make it a daily reminder. "I asked my mom if she'd write it out for me in Korean, and now it's the screen saver on my phone. Something to hold tight to, to keep close," she added.