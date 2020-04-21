Image zoom Mike Davello

Chip and Joanna Gaines are giving fans a big sneak peek of their forthcoming TV Network.

The Fixer Upper alums announced on Tuesday that they will air a four-hour Magnolia Network preview event airing on Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m. EDT on the DIY Network.

Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead will kick off by featuring never-before-seen footage from the Gaineses’ five years of filming their fan-favorite HGTV show that first launched them to fame. The footage includes intimate details, untold stories and candid commentary from the parents-of-five along their journey, according to a press release.

The special will have to hold fans over a little longer than expected, however.

The couple also announced Tuesday that the launch date for the network, originally October 4, has been postponed, like so much else, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causing delays in production.

There is not yet a new release date.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” Chip and Joanna said in the release. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope.”

She added, “In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!”

The preview special, hosted by the couple, will also offer a taste of what they have in the works for the network. They just announced 8 more new original series — adding to the previously announced Home on the Road and Growing Floret — bringing the total up to ten.

Those new series include:

Bespoke Kitchens

This design show ventures way beyond Waco to spotlight the kitchen projects of the creative minds behind deVOL Kitchens, located in the U.K. Joanna has been a fan of the company for years, she revealed in 2019.

Family Dinner

Hosted by Travel Channel star Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner will visit “families across America to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, and all the ways food brings people together.”

Restoration Road

Fixer Upper regular Clint Harp will get his own architecture-focussed travel show. The woodworker will criss cross the country “in search of some of the oldest, most beautiful structures still standing today.” He’ll learn about their history and see how they’ve been given new life.

The Fieldhouse

This series seems to step outside of the realm of home and food to follow Justin Bane, an NFL player whose career was cut short by a serious injury, and his wife Annie. The pair opened a gym in Abilene, Texas — the titular Fieldhouse — to help others “turn broken dreams into an inspiring, new reality.”

Super Dad

Comedian and DIY expert Taylor Calmus stars in this playful series, in which he’ll make kids’ wild design ideas a reality, “from a pirate ship in the backyard to a custom ball launcher mounted to their family truck.”

Home Work

A new family is also set to take the spotlight. On Home Work, Andy and Candis Meredith and their seven kids move from a 900-square-foot home into a 113-year-old, 20,0000-square-foot school house and transform it into their dream home.

The Lost Kitchen

A second food-centric show, ventures to the tiny town of Freedom, Maine. Each year, the Lost Kitchen restaurant’s owner receives “hundreds of visitors from around the world.” The catch? The only way to make a reservation is by sending her a postcard.

Inn the Works

The Oak Knoll Lodge, a struggling campground located in Big Bear, California, that opened in the 1920s, gets a chance at a second life thanks to owner Lindsey Kurowski and her staff.

Image zoom Courtesy Magnolia

The Magnolia network will be the latest addition to Chip and Joanna’s ever-growing list of successful businesses, including their lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal (which is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company), their product line at Target, as well as the Magnolia Market at the Silos, which has turned Waco, Texas, into a tourist destination.

They opened their coffee shop, Magnolia Press, in November 2019 and have plans to debut a boutique hotel just a few blocks away in 2021, though this may too be paused.

Magnolia Network was announced in November 2018, just over a year after Chip and Joanna revealed they would end Fixer Upper following its fifth season, and seven months after the show’s bittersweet finale. The network was created in partnership with HGTV’s parent company, Discovery Inc., and will take over the DIY Network, which will shutter, a representative for Discovery confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead premieres Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m. EDT on the DIY Network