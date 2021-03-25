Amazon Shoppers (and Their Pets) Love This Oversized Bean Bag Chair That Comes in 35 Colors

If you still hold the idea of bean bags in the same category as lava lamps, trendy inflatable furniture, and other bedroom favorites of the 90s, it's time to think again. Bean bags are no longer just for kids — in fact, they can be a surprisingly stylish addition to any space.
As one of the most popular shopping destinations for all things home, it only makes sense that Amazon would have a solid selection of bean bag chairs fit for lounging around. One of the most versatile options on the site? Chill Sack's Bean Bag Chair, which comes in an impressive 35 styles that differ in both color and material.
The best-selling bean bag keeps selling out in certain colors, so it's clearly living up to its customer-approved hype. A quick browse through the more than 1,500 five-star reviews show why it's become a standout — it's surprisingly comfortable and fits a variety of uses.
With an oversized design that's five-feet wide and tall, the lounge chair is spacious enough for most adults to stretch out and get cozy. But this isn't the lumpy bean bag you may remember from days gone by. Instead, the Chill Sack is filled with shredded memory foam, which creates a more customizable shape that molds to your body as you settle in and bounces back when you get up.
"Let me tell you, I did painstaking research about which bean bag I wanted to get," one reviewer shared. "We're not working with much space to begin with so I definitely didn't want something too big. I didn't want something so small it wasn't worth it either. This 5-footer was the perfect choice. It's honestly so comfortable I've already taken several naps on it and even slept through the night once on it. It decompressed pretty much instantly and did expand a little more on the second day. "
Some shoppers note that the Chill Sack doesn't arrive as large as you'd expect, but once you give it a bit of fluff time, it takes its full shape. "I bought one of these last summer and loved it," another said. "It came in such a small box that I was skeptical it wouldn't fluff up to size. I was wrong. This thing is enormous and fluffs up within 24 hours. After sitting in it a few times, you'll want to fluff, but honestly, the memory foam pieces make this the most comfortable seat I could have asked for… Note, if you have dogs or cats, they will think you've gotten them the most comfy dog/cat bed ever. They will also attempt to sit on it with you and slowly push you off while they nuzzle into it as far as they can."
Each bean bag comes with a soft, microsuede cover that's machine-washable. This eliminates the need to worry about spills, as you can simply toss the cover in the wash to give it a rinse.
Whether you're in the market for an ultra-comfy addition to your bedroom or want to bring back a nostalgic staple, head to Amazon to get the shopper-approved bean bag you — and your pets — will want to cozy up on.
