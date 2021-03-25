Amazon Shoppers (and Their Pets) Love This Oversized Bean Bag Chair That Comes in 35 Colors

Some shoppers note that the Chill Sack doesn't arrive as large as you'd expect, but once you give it a bit of fluff time, it takes its full shape. "I bought one of these last summer and loved it," another said. "It came in such a small box that I was skeptical it wouldn't fluff up to size. I was wrong. This thing is enormous and fluffs up within 24 hours. After sitting in it a few times, you'll want to fluff, but honestly, the memory foam pieces make this the most comfortable seat I could have asked for… Note, if you have dogs or cats, they will think you've gotten them the most comfy dog/cat bed ever. They will also attempt to sit on it with you and slowly push you off while they nuzzle into it as far as they can."