Children Around the World are Putting Rainbow Drawings in Windows to Spread Joy Amid Isolation

Children from across the world are spreading cheer in the simplest way amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

Photos have surfaced in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and Canada, of kids painting rainbows and posting them in their windows to cheer up people passing by.

Manchester, England, resident Vicky Corbley shared a photo on Twitter of her kids’ paintings that included uplifting messages like “don’t worry,” “we’ll get through this,” and “stay safe.”

Another sweet sign said, “Thank you to our delivery drivers and postmen.”

“I think we all need all the positivity we can get right now,” Corbley told a local news outlet. “Everywhere we look on social media, it’s full of people panicking, worrying, scared.”

“So doing something like this hopefully will lift people’s spirits, even if it’s just a smile… plus it’s keeping kids busy, too!”

The same is being done in the U.S. — and it has even led to a rainbow scavenger hunt ensuing for the children, an outdoor option for those living in places that are not under a Shelter in Place or Stay at Home order, which restrict activities outside.

News reporter TaRhonda Thomas tweeted two photos of a family she encountered during a rainbow scavenger hunt in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood.

“Quality Time: Spotted this cute family doing a scavenger hunt in Queen Village! People put up photos of rainbows… a Facebook group maps them… and the kids have to spot them,” Thomas wrote.

#Quarantine Quality Time: Spotted this cute family doing a scavenger hunt in Queen Village! People put up photos of rainbows… a Facebook group maps them… and the kids have to spot them. 🌈 😊 A fun spin on #SocialDistanacing @6abc pic.twitter.com/beVcFXBzCJ — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) March 20, 2020

Google Maps has also gotten in on the fun, creating a map of all the participating homes in the nearby area. Community members are able to access the map and even add their own home to it. (Brooklyn’s “Rainbow Connection” map can be accessed here).

According to one Twitter user, the rainbow drawings concept began earlier this month in Italy, which has had the highest number of coronavirus illness-related deaths in the world.

Many colorful signs created by children in Italy read, “Andra’ Tutto Bene,” which translates to “everything is going to be okay.”

Italian children in forced quarantine are spending their time painting rainbows (with the caption "everything's gonna be alright") on sheets to hang outside and remind people not to lose hope. #TuttoAndràBene #EverythingsGonnaBeOkay pic.twitter.com/1ugIMYqRtz — Inner Room_7_11 Ⓥ 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@InnerRoom_7_11) March 12, 2020

Twitter user Matthew Cole from Toronto, Canada, shared the rainbow paintings his young daughter crafted, calling it “day seven quarantine activities.”

Danielle Oliver from Sunderland, England, said in an interview that the activity could be helpful for both children and their parents during, “a very challenging and difficult time for everyone”.

“It not only provides young children who are out of school with an engaging activity, but also helps to encourage the children to be out exploring their local community safely,” Oliver said.

“The neighbors have already been interested and it has been lovely to see smiles on people’s faces as they walk past the house,” she added.

