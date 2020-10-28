Billionaire Richard Branson's Childhood Home Listed for $5.2 Million — See Inside!

The business magnate, 70, lived full-time in the sleepy village of Shamley Green, Surrey, until he was sent to boarding school in Windsor at age seven

The childhood home of billionaire Richard Branson has been listed for sale for $5.2million.

The business magnate, 70, lived full-time at the house in the sleepy village of Shamley Green, Surrey, until he was sent to boarding school at age seven, returning regularly to visit his parents Edward and Eve over the school holidays.

“My early years I remember as being very loving and supportive,” Branson told The Guardian in 2014 about his life in the “very small village."

“My mother gave us a lot of freedom to go out and explore,” he added. “We weren’t allowed to watch television.

“She encouraged us to stand on our own two feet and went to extraordinary lengths to do that. Most likely if she were to do it today, she would get arrested," he joked to the outlet.

“One time, when I was four or five, she stopped the car on the way home, made me get out and told me to find my way home back from my grandmother’s house. I remember getting lost, but eventually making it home.”

The Branson family has since sold the home and it more recently belonged to a U.K.-based night club owner and his mother.

While not on the scale of Branson's million-dollar homes in the Caribbean and Switzerland, the four-bedroomed, 1930s family home sits on 1.4 acres and is filled with period features as well as traditional beamed ceilings running through its two reception rooms, study, and dining room.

It also includes a bespoke kitchen, a separate pantry, a garden conservatory, and a family room that can be shut off to create a staff apartment.

The home sits behind electric gates, has a large private drive, and is bordered by extensive gardens, woodland, and pasture.

It's also located 40 miles southwest of London in the Surrey Hills Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty and is within easy walking distance of the most essential items of English village life: a cricket green, village store, and two pubs.

“This house is full of history, character, warmth, and charm," says realtor Jason Corbett from UK Sotheby’s International Realty.