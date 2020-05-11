Chicken Coops Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here's Where They're Still in Stock

While we’ve come to expect that essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer will perpetually be sold out online, some current shopping trends are more of a surprise. For example, the fact that chicken coops are sold out across many mega-retailers right now. Yes, you read that right.

Searches for chicken coops have been spiking on Google recently, as people look into creative ways to make the most of their outdoor spaces during this time of social distancing. (Not to mention as a convenient alternative to supplying eggs for their budding hobby of at-home baking!)

And between the thought of farm-fresh eggs every morning and the image of cute little chickens running around the backyard, we can certainly see the appeal. If you happen to be in the market for a chicken coop of your own with no such luck at Amazon or Walmart as options continue to sell out, we have great news: You can still get a chicken coop at Wayfair.

Of course, it’s important to do your research to know what coop best suits your space and needs, but you can get a head start on your shopping with these five options we’ve found in stock at Wayfair right now in varying sizes and styles.

Keep scrolling to shop the essential coops designed to turn your backyard space into a chicken oasis.

Buy It! Camara Deluxe Outdoor Chicken Coop with Nesting Box and Chicken Run, $619.99; wayfair.com

Buy It! Carrillo Chicken Coop with Chicken Run, $409.99 (orig. $579.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Daria Gambrel Barn Chicken House with Nesting Box and Ramp, $2,079.99; wayfair.com

Buy It! Jemma Wooden Chicken Coop with Chicken Run, $197.99; wayfair.com

Buy It! Kiro Chicken Coop with Chicken Run and Nesting Box, $159.99 (orig. $189.99) ; wayfair.com