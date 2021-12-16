Chicago Mom Transforms Home Into 1970s Time Capsule Using Thrifted Finds Under $25 — See Inside!

A Chicago mother turned her new home into a 1970s-themed haven, bringing the funky decade back to life for her family.

For 51-year-old Corbyn Hanson Wittig, today's modern homes are too "boring" and lack a sense of fun, so when she purchased her current house in 2020, she decided to decorate with vintage finds — most of which came from a second-hand store and cost less than $25.

The idea of reviving the '70s in particular was sparked by a handful of pieces she found abandoned inside. "We moved into a new home last year and were inspired by the belongings left behind," Corbyn tells SWNS.

She shares the home with her husband Ian Wittig, 30, and children Rainer, 22, Zeke, 15 and Molly, 14.

Purchasing secondhand items for the home was also an environmentally friendly move.

"It feels like the right time to find alternatives to buying new due to climate change, so we turned to secondhand first," she said. "There is almost nothing in here newer than 1980 or more expensive than $25. You can often find something better in a thrift shop for less money."

Some of the highlights in her psychedelic living room include a mustard-hued velvet sofa and mismatched armchairs, stained glass pendant lights and plenty of floral prints. There's also an eye-catching mushroom-shaped footstool that sits on the green shag carpeting, and, in the kitchen, a bright orange refrigerator.

"I wanted to create the opposite to the white and grey homes. It's everywhere and it's such a boring path to take," she says of the interior design trends popular in 2021. "I think '70s flower power and bright colors are what we're missing now. It's more stylish, nostalgic and it keeps things out of a landfill."

Corbyn is encouraging others to consider taking a vintage approach while decorating their homes for the sake of the planet.

"You can find so many things in thrift stores instead of paying Amazon to churn it out. You don't need to update something when you can lean into its vintage style. It's about restoring, not renovating," she said.