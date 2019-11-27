Cheryl Tiegs Lists Her Balinese-Style L.A. Mansion for $18.5M

Image zoom Adam Latham. Inset: David Livingston/Getty

Cheryl Tiegs is selling her Balinese-style mansion in Lower Bel Air for $18.5 million.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model fell in love with Bali after visiting the Indonesian island numerous times for modeling assignments. Unable to live there permanently due to her fast-paced career, the mother of three decided to design a home in Southern California that would remind her of it, creating a place of refuge that spoke to the Balinese spirit.

Now, after enjoying the house for many years, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports that 72-year-old Tiegs has listed the four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home with Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Located on 1.43 acres of land overlooking the city of Los Angeles, the 4,770 square foot estate has the feel of a tropical resort — far from the suburbs in which it is located. A long, gated driveway leads down to the front of the home, and a lush pond full of lily pads and greenery surrounds the double front doors. Majestic palm trees speckle the property.

Image zoom Adam Latham

Image zoom Adam Latham

RELATED: Regis Philbin Lists Longtime Connecticut Estate at a Loss for $4.6 Million — See Inside!

Inside, an open floor plan gives the space an airy, welcoming feel, and exposed beams, high ceilings and dark wood finishes provide a contemporary and luxe atmosphere. In the main area, the spacious, open great room is made up of the living room, family room, den and formal dining room, according to the listing.

Image zoom Adam Latham

Image zoom Adam Latham

Image zoom Adam Latham

In the kitchen, a massive butcher’s block island centers the room, and glass walls display stunning views of the city in the distance. Floor-to-ceiling windows are featured throughout the house, providing an indoor-outdoor living experience.

Image zoom Adam Latham

The intimate master bedroom suite features ample seating, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom. One of the three other bedrooms were used by Tiegs as an office space, while the rest were used for guests and family.

Image zoom Adam Latham

Image zoom Adam Latham

Outside, the home takes advantage of the stunning California weather and nature, boasting a spacious swimming pool, fountains, walking paths, plenty of open space and areas for outdoor entertaining. The bright lights of the big city illuminate the backyard at night.

Image zoom Adam Latham

Image zoom Adam Latham

Image zoom Adam Latham

RELATED VIDEO: Vanna White Takes Us Inside Her “Home Away From Home” Dressing Room

The first model to appear on Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover three times – in 1970, 1975 and 1983 – Tiegs, often considered the first American supermodel, went on to launch a clothing line for Sears, judge the ABC reality show True Beauty and welcome twins via surrogate at age 53 (at the time, she already had one son).

She also completed a stint on Celebrity Apprentice, travels the country speaking about health and fitness and is an advocate for eco-conscious living.