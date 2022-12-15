WATCH: Cheryl Hines Surprises Her Longtime Assistant and Nanny with 'Dream' Home Makeover

"This is a dream," the actress says in Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU starring Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 15, 2022 01:49 PM

Cheryl Hines is giving back to one of her closest friends who helped raise her daughter.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum teamed up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott for the special project. On Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU, Hines, 57, transforms a garage into a proper work space and mother-in-law suite for her former assistant and nanny, Sarita, who she has known for 20 years.

"I was working on Curb Your Enthusiasm and I needed an assistant. Somebody said why don't you meet Sarita, she actually happens to be from Tallahassee where you are from," Hines says in the episode.

She ended up hiring her and a year and a half later, "I found out I was pregnant," says Hines. "I looked at her and I said, 'What do you know about babies?' She said, 'Nothing' and I said, 'Neither do I...maybe, do you want to try it together?"

CELEBRITY IOU SEASON 3, LOS ANGELES - EP 306 REVEAL DAY. FEATURING CHERYL HINES. Jonathan and Cheryl prepare for the homeowner to arrive. The homeowner arrives and the reveal process begins to much excitement! As seen on Celebrity IOU Season
hgtv

Hines' daughter Catherine Rose Young was born in 2004 and she and Sarita developed a great relationship.

"Catherine means the world to me," Sarita says. "She was my best friend."

Catherine, who is now 18, and Sarita were inseparable, Hines recalls. "As a parent the only thing that matters really is that you're raising your child to be the best person they can be, and Sarita knows that and she knew that then," Hines says. "She taught Cat so much."

CELEBRITY IOU SEASON 3, LOS ANGELES - EP 306 REVEAL DAY. FEATURING CHERYL HINES. Jonathan and Cheryl prepare for the homeowner to arrive. The homeowner arrives and the reveal process begins to much excitement! As seen on Celebrity IOU Season
hgtv

As a big thank you for all she's done for her family, Hines aims to pull off a huge makeover for Sarita in under four weeks while Sarita is visiting her mother in Florida.

"Oh my gosh, this is a dream because Sarita works from home. Andrew, her husband, works from home," Hines says.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the episode, Hines battles the older structure and its dust, even kicking a sliding door down with force, but she admits she is scared of finding a rat during the remodel.

"My biggest fear is the critters," Hines admits.

The remodeled space will give Sarita a place to work and a place for her mother-in-law to stay when she visits, because they usually have to rent her a home nearby.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2 Alums to Star in HGTV Show 'Down Home Fab' — Get a First Look

"The structure is shady. I wouldn't even want to park a car in here for fear that this would collapse on it," Jonathan notes in the episode.

Hines and the Scott brothers get to work, stripping much of the original material and even making the structure earthquake proof.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the finish space is revealed, an emotional Sarita tells Hines, "There's just no way of every repaying this. I see the love and the work that went into it. That's what makes it so special."

Hines' episode of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream on discovery+.

Related Articles
Cindy Crawford Celeb IOU
Cindy Crawford Surprises Trainer of 17 Years and Husband, Who Beat Addiction and Cancer, with Home Makeover
Kate Hudson, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, renovate the backyard of Kate's future mother-in-law, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
WATCH: Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Surprise Her Future Mother-in-Law with a Backyard Makeover
Terry Crews, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the outdoor living space for Terry's personal driver Frank, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
Drew Scott and Terry Crews Strip Down to Jackhammer Shirtless on Sneak Peek of 'Celebrity IOU'
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at the White House for HGTV's White House Christmas Special. Credit is courtesy HGTV.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Will Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' Special Alongside First Lady
CELEBRITY IOU
Jonathan and Drew Scott Recall Leslie Jordan Opening Up to the 'Celebrity IOU' Crew Before His Death
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXlD2DLnAK/. Jonathan Silver Scott/Instagram
Jonathan Scott Says He's 'Thankful Every Day' for Zooey Deschanel, Celebrates First Thanksgiving in New Home
Newell Alexander and Rosemary Alexander attend Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios on March 17, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Family Equality Council); Leslie Jordan attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan Surprised Close Friends with a Home Makeover Courtesy of the Property Brothers Before His Death
Drew Barrymore & Zooey Deschanel
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Jonathan Scott's 'Dreamy' Words About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Jonathan Scott Reveals How He Sabotaged Twin Drew's Love Life in High School: 'What Brothers Do'
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Surprises Longtime Friend Who Runs Youth Football League with Home Reno: 'He's a Giver'
Drew and Jonathan Scott pose for a photo with John C. Reilly inside the residence they are renovating, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
John C. Reilly Surprises Long-Time Friend with Log Cabin Reno: 'Like Brothers From Another Mother'
Lisa Kudrow, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the home of Lisa's cousin Thea Mann, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
WATCH: Drew Scott and Lisa Kudrow Reprise 'Smelly Cat' in'' Sneak Peek of 'Friends' Star's HGTV Debut
Card Placeholder Image
Property Brothers Reveal Most Emotional Moments on 'Celebrity IOU:' 'We Got Tears Out of Snoop'
halle berry
Halle Berry Surprises Her 5th Grade Teacher Who Was 'Like a Second Mother' with Home Makeover
property brothers
Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow and More Stars Will Tackle Home Makeovers on Season 3 of 'Celebrity IOU'
Drew and Jonathan Scott
Drew and Jonathan Scott Say They Take Credit for Matchmaking Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger