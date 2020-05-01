The legendary performer purchased the duplex unite in the famed Sierra Towers high-rise in 2006 for $3 million

Cher’s Former Los Angeles Condo on the Market for $6.5 Million — and It Still Looks the Same!

Cher's former Los Angeles home just hit the market — and it looks like the legend just moved out.

The luxury unit takes up two floors in the famed Sierra Towers high-rise building in West Hollywood, which has notably housed the city’s elite for decades.

Cher purchased the 2,300-square-foot condo in 2006 for $3 million and transformed it into the Balinese-inspired space it is today. She sold the residence, containing two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and several living spaces, for $5.25 million in 2013.

The home is currently listed for 6.495 million with David Parnes of The Agency.

The two-floor apartment features an open floor plan, with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen leading out to a balcony with breathtaking views of the city and the Pacific Ocean. Upstairs, a spiral staircase leads to the master bedroom, bathroom, lounge and another balcony.

The open plan was intentional, Cher told Architectural Digest in a 2010 feature.

“I always wanted an apartment that was one big bedroom,” she said, “Because that's really where I live, starting from the days when Sonny and I could only afford a bedroom.”

The "Believe" singer also said she wanted the space to be “something ethnic, spicy and romantic” and described her homes as her “sanctuaries.” To execute her vision, she turned to interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, who has decorated homes for Kylie Jenner, the Osbournes and Christina Aguilera.

“If Cher hadn't been a singer, she definitely could've been a decorator," Lawrence-Bullard told AD at the time. "She was very involved in the design. I'd go to her house, get up on her bed, and sit with her going through color samples.”

“While I know what I want when I see it, Martyn can verbalize it,” Cher said of her decor guru. “In the end, our sensibilities are on the same page because he's an artist. As a result, I never get tired of coming into these beautiful, peaceful rooms.”