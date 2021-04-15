Amazon Customers Consider This $30 Wet-Dry Car Vacuum Their ‘Best Purchase Ever’

Car vacuums usually have short cords, but this vacuum has a 16-foot power cable that can reach from the dashboard to the trunk with ease. It also comes with several attachments: a brush for lifting trapped dirt, an extended hose and a long tube for hard-to-reach areas, and a slot pipette for nooks and crannies. The HEPA filter helps to trap particles like dander, pollen, and dust and houses them in the spacious half-liter bin (so you’re not constantly running to the trash to empty it). It also comes with a replacement fuse and filter, just in case.