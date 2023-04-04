Cher Relists Iconic Malibu Mansion with a $10 Million Price Cut for $75 Million — See Inside!

"My house is so special because it's my sanctuary, my fortress, really—the only place I have any privacy," told Architectural Digest of the Venetian-inspired home in 2002

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu mansion. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

Cher has put her Malibu mansion back on the market for $75 million.

The singer, 76, first listed the Italian Renaissance-style home for $85 million in October 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal. After it failed to find a buyer, the property is now back on the market six months later with a price cut of $10 million.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 13,126 sq. ft. home sits in 1.73 acres of land and is surrounded by a tennis court and infinity pool. It's listed by Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the property — which is located on the Pacific Coast Highway — boasts incredible views from the arched windows. The driveway is also lined with 40 palm trees, according to WSJ, and there is a courtyard with an octogram-shaped fountain.

Cher has previously revealed that she wanted to build her own "version of Venetian" after being inspired by visits to Venice and Casa Casuarina, the mansion of her late friend Gianni Versace in Miami's South Beach, according to Architectural Digest.

Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu home. Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

"Once her mind moved toward Italian Renaissance, she got 50 books and started studying —presenting me with ideas," designer and Cher's longtime friend Ron Wilson told AD. "Both structurally and in terms of the interior, this house was Cher's concept. My job is to interpret what she's thinking."

The home took five years to build and is rendered in a variety of luxurious materials like limestone and marble imported from Italy and France, hand-wrought bronze on the doors, and tiles from Spain and Morocco, according to the listing.

Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu home. Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

"Every day when I wake up and look out my bedroom window, I'm never not amazed," the actress told AD in a 2002 feature. "Every room has two views of the ocean, each of which is so beautiful — the water is always glistening, the sunset always happening. My house is so special because it's my sanctuary, my fortress, really—the only place I have any privacy. There's no place else that I would rather be."

"I'm comfortable here," she added. "This house wraps its arms around me."

Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu home. Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

The interiors boast influences from around the world, with the living room featuring a large Moroccan chandelier and the primary bathroom designed like a hammam with Turkish wood screens, according to WSJ.

Two vintage bronze bulls also sit outside the front of the house, inspired by Cher's astrological sign, Taurus, per AD.

Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu home. Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer originally paid $2.95 million for the property in 1989, according to records, per WSJ. And Realtor.com reports she previously listed the property for $45 million in 2009,

Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu home. Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

Ahead of the home going on the market in October 2022, Cher told AD, "This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life. I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it's time to pass this magic on to others."

As well as the seven bedrooms, there is also a gatehouse that serves as a guesthouse. The primary suite also has a meditation room and two closets, including one that doubles as a panic room, Robert Kass, formerly of Hilton & Hyland, said last year.

Cher's Malibu home. Photos courtesy of Douglas Friedman
Cher's Malibu home. Courtesy of Douglas Friedman

"Everyone knows that house," Mr. Kass said of the "iconic" property. "It's at the end of the bluff so no one is on the right side."

The lower level of the house is reportedly home to an indoor-outdoor gym and theater, while the Oscar winner also has a climate-controlled wig room with nearly 100 hairpieces in it, according to the 2002 book The Cher Scrapbook.

