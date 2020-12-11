The Spanish-style mansion includes 158 feet of water frontage with direct ocean access

Cher's Former Miami Beach Mansion Sells for $17 Million — See Inside!

Cher's former waterfront Miami mansion is officially off the market.

The sprawling residence that the music icon called home between 1993 and 1996 sold Tuesday for $17 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The massive property, which was originally asking $22 million over the summer before the price was slashed to $20 million in September, boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms on the exclusive La Gorce Island. It was listed with Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Cher purchased the home in 1993 for $1.5 and sold it three years later for $4.35 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Elliman

Built in 1953, the 11,500-square-foot estate includes 158 feet of water frontage and includes a private dock with direct ocean access. The home is also surrounded by several courtyards and manicured lawns dotted with palm trees.

The inside of the mansion includes a variety of gathering spaces throughout its three-story floor plan including a dining area, a wet bar, media room, game room, bar, gym and home office. Other highlights include a double staircase and an expansive foyer.

The rooms are outfitted by the French furniture maker Liagre and feature white walls and natural materials.

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Elliman

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Elliman

Outside there's a swimming pool, keystone deck, fountains, and several loggias framed by archways that give the home an Italianate feel.

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Elliman

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Elliman

The "Believe" singer's former Los Angeles condo was also placed on the market earlier this year.

The luxury unit takes up two floors in the famed Sierra Towers high-rise building in West Hollywood, which has notably housed the city’s elite for decades.

Cher purchased the 2,300-square-foot condo in 2006 for $3 million and transformed it into the Balinese-inspired space it is today. She sold the residence, containing two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and several living spaces, for $5.25 million in 2013.