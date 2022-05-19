The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Selling Sunset stars partnered with Booking.com to open their vacation rentals for potential guests

Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti, Chelsea Lazkani List Their Own Homes as Vacation Rentals — See Inside!

Reality stars Chelsea Lazkani, Ben Higgins, and Ashley Iaconetti are jumping into the vacation rental game!

The Selling Sunset newcomer joins The Bachelor season 20 alum Higgins, 33, and Bachelor In Paradise star Iaconetti, 34, in becoming the latest celebrities to post their vacation homes as rental properties for potential guests through Booking.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lazkani posted her Newport Beach, California, condo on the site, calling it "Beauty by the Beach."

According to the listing, the home is described as "a gorgeous updated duplex, main unit for rent. The main house has two bedrooms and one bath, all in the lower level" and an "amazing oversized patio." She also shared the announcement on Instagram.

Chelsea Lazkani’s stunning Newport Beach condo Credit: Booking,com

Higgins has opened his Colorado townhome for vacation guests looking to take a trip in the great outdoors. According to the site, the home is located in Georgetown Lake — the closest lake to the Georgetown Metro area. "Georgetown, Colorado, offers delicious cuisines, breathtaking hikes, and rich history," the listing notes.

"There is nothing better than a getaway in the mountains of Colorado, which is why I wanted to open up my home to allow others a chance to experience it for themselves!" Higgins, who married his wife Jessica Clarke last November, said on Instagram.

a picturesque mountainside townhouse in Colorado, thanks to “The Bachelor” season 20 contestant Ben Higgins Credit: Booking.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Bachelor in Paradise'' star and new mom Ashley Iaconetti’s idyllic Sarasota condo Credit: Booking.com

New mom Iaconetti listed her family's Sarasota, Florida, beach condo, which "sits directly across from the stunning white sand beaches of Sarasota looking out to the Gulf of Mexico," according to the listing.

“Bachelor in Paradise'' star and new mom Ashley Iaconetti’s idyllic Sarasota condo Credit: Booking.com

Iaconetti welcomed her son, Dawson Demitri, with her husband Jared Haibon on January 31, and opened up a few months later opened up about her healing process after giving birth.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Share Details About Their "Simple and Elegant" Wedding Ceremony

Several other stars have dipped their toes into the vacation rental game.