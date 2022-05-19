Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti, Chelsea Lazkani List Their Own Homes as Vacation Rentals — See Inside!
Reality stars Chelsea Lazkani, Ben Higgins, and Ashley Iaconetti are jumping into the vacation rental game!
The Selling Sunset newcomer joins The Bachelor season 20 alum Higgins, 33, and Bachelor In Paradise star Iaconetti, 34, in becoming the latest celebrities to post their vacation homes as rental properties for potential guests through Booking.com.
Lazkani posted her Newport Beach, California, condo on the site, calling it "Beauty by the Beach."
According to the listing, the home is described as "a gorgeous updated duplex, main unit for rent. The main house has two bedrooms and one bath, all in the lower level" and an "amazing oversized patio." She also shared the announcement on Instagram.
Higgins has opened his Colorado townhome for vacation guests looking to take a trip in the great outdoors. According to the site, the home is located in Georgetown Lake — the closest lake to the Georgetown Metro area. "Georgetown, Colorado, offers delicious cuisines, breathtaking hikes, and rich history," the listing notes.
"There is nothing better than a getaway in the mountains of Colorado, which is why I wanted to open up my home to allow others a chance to experience it for themselves!" Higgins, who married his wife Jessica Clarke last November, said on Instagram.
New mom Iaconetti listed her family's Sarasota, Florida, beach condo, which "sits directly across from the stunning white sand beaches of Sarasota looking out to the Gulf of Mexico," according to the listing.
Iaconetti welcomed her son, Dawson Demitri, with her husband Jared Haibon on January 31, and opened up a few months later opened up about her healing process after giving birth.
Several other stars have dipped their toes into the vacation rental game.
Scottie Pippin teamed up with Airbnb to rent his Chicago area mansion during the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, and Rob Gronkowski worked with Groupon to welcome visitors to his Massachusetts pad during the Super Bowl. Issa Rae also hosted a stay in L.A.'s Compton neighborhood, but at a home that was not her own, in order to highlight her favorite places in what she called "my L.A." during the big game this year.