Chelsea DeBoer Unveils 'Chic' Rebrand for Home Line Aubree Says: 'Everything's Just So Pretty'

Chelsea DeBoer is bringing a new design flair to her home line, Aubree Says!

The Down Home Fab star, 31, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about the debut of Aubree Says' new collection and site rebrand, revealing how this launch is much different than the first.

"It's definitely more high-end and chic," she tells PEOPLE. "This is definitely my style that I like to put in my home. It's just very clean, simple and quality pieces."

Along with blankets, candles, kitchenware and more, the new collection will feature home products that are all under $80 and reflect DeBoer's personal design style. She explains that there's "a little bit of South Dakota glam flair mixed in there, along with the classic," similar to her own home. "It has good balance," she adds.

DeBoer's personal favorites from the collection include some of the new kitchenware.

"I really love the cutting board because it's such a nice quality that I just live for it," she says, adding that "the mixing bowls are stunning. Everything's just so pretty."

Aubree Says was founded in 2020 in South Dakota, where DeBoer lives with her husband Cole and her children: Walker June, 1, Layne Ettie, 4, and son Watson Cole, 5. Chelsea also shares 13-year-old Aubree Skye with ex Adam Lind.

In fact, her teenager was the one who inspired the brand's name.

"I love Aubree because she's always been so confident in who she is," the Teen Mom 2 alum says. "If Aubree says it's cool, then it's cool, so I thought that was the perfect name for the brand itself."

Chelsea reveals she was first inspired to launch her own decor line after building and renovating her South Dakota farmhouse with Cole, which made her realize how much she loves interior design.

"Whenever Cole and I started building our home is when we really just found the passion for everything," she explains. "Cole's always been good with construction, but I just had so much fun picking all the finishes and decorating."

Chelsea adds: "I just thought it'd be so fun to have something that was my own. I could create products that really represented my style that I'd want to have in my house, and I just felt so inspired by that."

The couple often shows off their newly constructed space on their home renovation show, Down Home Fab, which was just renewed for a second season on HGTV.

Of the upcoming season, Chelsea tells PEOPLE that she's excited to debut some of the new Aubree Says pieces in future projects.

"I can't wait to incorporate them into homes that we renovate," she says.

