This 'Sturdy and Durable' Food Storage Container Set Has 14,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale

“Best containers on the market, hands down”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces.

Published on March 8, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

32 Piece Food Storage Containers Set with Easy Snap Lids
Photo: People / Amazon

It's spring cleaning season, and the will to organize, declutter, and make updates around the home has hit. If you have a kitchen cabinet or drawer full of mismatched food storage containers with cracks and stains, consider upgrading to the Chef's Path Storage Containers, which is on sale at Amazon right now.

The set was recently trending on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart, which ranks the biggest gainers in sales. It includes 16 containers in five sizes, the smallest being 12 ounces and the largest at 32 ounces. The containers are made from BPA-free plastic and are safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. They're a great storage solution for meal prep, leftovers, and reducing food waste.

32 Piece Food Storage Containers Set with Easy Snap Lids
Amazon

Buy It! Chef's Path Storage Containers, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

One of the best features of the containers is the air-tight lids, which have four latches for a secure seal. The set also comes with a chalkboard marker and reusable labels to make organizing a breeze. Plus, they are all stackable, so they take up less space on shelves or in drawers.

The container set has more than 14,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and rave reviews mention how "sturdy and durable" the containers are. "Exactly what I needed. Excellent for lunches and leftovers," wrote one customer, adding, "The lids lock down firmly. I haven't had any leaks or any worries." Another shopper called them the "best containers on the market, hands down."

A third reviewer called them "amazing quality," and said, "These containers meet all my meal-prepping needs, and they are easy to use. My family really appreciates how the lids lock onto the containers providing a spill-proof container."

If you're looking to replace mismatched Tupperware that's seen better days, pick up this Chef's Path Food Storage Container Set while it's 35 percent off.

