The newlyweds snapped some adorable portraits with his kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, and shared them exclusively with PEOPLE

See Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's First Christmas Card Photos as an Official Family of Four

Christmas is in full swing at the El Moussa household!

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's 2021 family Christmas photos, captured this past weekend at their home in Newport Beach, Calif.

The newlyweds, who tied the not in a California ceremony in October, were joined by Tarek's children — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 — and the family dog Bugz for the festive photoshoot.

The family of four kept up their tradition started last year of donning matching pajamas for the occasion, sporting black-and-white plaid sets with bright red cuffs.

In 2020, Tarek told PEOPLE that the outfits and photoshoot were "a new tradition for us as a family."

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's First Christmas Photos Together as Newlyweds Credit: stephanie marie photography

"One day they are going to look back on these pictures of all of us in silly outfits and I hope it makes them laugh," the Flipping 101 star, 40, said at the time.

"We love creating memories with the kids," added Heather Rae, 34. "This year, it was even more important for all of us to have a sense of fun during such a serious time."

This July, the Selling Sunset star told PEOPLE that she is enjoying being a "bonus mom" to Taylor and Braydon.

"The kids are a huge part of our lives," she explained, later adding, "I love kids. I never knew I was going to have kids in my life."

el moussa wedding Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek, who shares his two children with ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack, called Heather Rae "a rock-star mom."

"The babies adore her more than anything I could imagine. They're obsessed with her — literally obsessed with her. The four of us slept in the same bed last night," he said.

At their Oct. 23 wedding in Montecito, Taylor and Brayden came up to the altar and stood with the couple, who recited vows to each other and the kids. "That's the first time we were officially, legally a family of four, so that was very special," Tarek told PEOPLE at the time.

The pair recently revealed they have been talking about having a child together after previously deciding not to do so.