No One Will Believe Your Chic New Vase Is from Amazon

No matter how stunning your stems are on their own, they deserve to be placed in a vessel that enhances their beauty. From small and sleek options that only hold a single garden-grown leaf or stem to larger vases that can accommodate colorful bouquets, we found 12 chic vases on Amazon that are worthy of showcasing with or without a bunch of blooms in them. Best of all: Each is less than $30, so all you need to do is supply the flowers.