No One Will Believe Your Chic New Vase Is from Amazon
You spent every spring weekend enhancing your garden, and after some sweat, a few sunburns, and seemingly endless seasonal allergy flare-ups, your buds have finally started to bloom. Once your outdoor space is fully set for summer, bring the best of nature's bounty indoors with a striking vase to properly display those freshly plucked peonies while they're in their prime.
No matter how stunning your stems are on their own, they deserve to be placed in a vessel that enhances their beauty. From small and sleek options that only hold a single garden-grown leaf or stem to larger vases that can accommodate colorful bouquets, we found 12 chic vases on Amazon that are worthy of showcasing with or without a bunch of blooms in them. Best of all: Each is less than $30, so all you need to do is supply the flowers.
Here are 12 of the best Amazon vases under $30 to shop right now:
- Summer & Rose Colorful Ceramic Flower Vase, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Inglenix White Ceramic Vase, $28.40 with coupon (orig. $29.90)
- Jerever Iridescent Arch Vase, $25.90
- Summit Collection Polished Concrete Tube Vase, $24.47
- Virtune Modern Infinity Vase, $22.50
- Teresa's Collections Set of Two Ceramic Modern Vases, $26.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Senliart Geometric Ceramic Vase, $29.99
- Bloomingville Green Glass Decorative Vase, $22.83
- Di Maggio Modern Acrylic Clear Vase, $18.99
- Hubuish Minimalist Vase, $16.80
- Glimpse & Hollow Leather Vase, $29.99
- Vera Klint Set of Two Ceramic Flower Vases, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
Starting with single-stem bud vases, this on-sale option from Inglenix is a sleek choice with minimalist charm, featuring a stately L-shaped body and a clean, ceramic finish. Another modern piece, this polished concrete vase comes in three geometric shapes and two sizes, accented by a tiny glass tube vase at its center.
If all-glass is more your thing, this sea green vase from Bloomingville is a steal for under $25 (most vases from the brand sell for nearly double the price). An equally worthy option for the budget-savvy, this set of two contrasting vases from Teresa's Collections includes a larger black vase and a smaller white vase - both with a matte finish. And for less than $20, this geometric acrylic vase is tinted with a retro rust-colored hue, while this sophisticated stacked porcelain vase is available in your choice of two neutral colors.
For larger floral arrangements and blooming bouquets, opt for this rustic ceramic vase from Senliart that comes in two tall and generous sizes. Sticking with the farmhouse feel, this unique vase is fitted with a full-grain, veg-tanned leather sleeve on the outside and a handmade glass jar on the inside, so you can freely fill it with water and fresh blooms without worrying about moisture. Also one-of-a-kind, this cheery, pastel-toned option from Summer & Rose will brighten up any corner - and it's currently 33 percent off for a limited time.
Another option that wins points for affordability, this set of paper bag-shaped ceramic vases from Vera Klint includes two expensive-looking pieces for the price of one. If you're looking for a wider vessel, this minimalist vase features an elegant infinity opening, so you can separate your stems as they bloom or strategically shift them to one side. Lastly, this tall, modern vase features a bold arched shape and striping, but its true beauty lies in its glistening iridescent finish that reflects a multitude of colors when the sunlight hits its acrylic base.
Shop these chic and affordable vases from Amazon below - prices start at just $16.80.
