These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They’re Actually Under $100 on Amazon

The past year has likely seen a wealth of changes at home, whether that meant building out a home office or simply upgrading the couch. While there’s a chance you addressed the bigger ticket items — like investing in kitchen equipment or a brand new mattress — there’s one overlooked piece of furniture that might also deserve an upgrade, too: the nightstand.
Nightstands, after all, are what you rely on during the late and early hours of the day, home to stacks of books, lamps, and reading glasses. They’re also an excellent source of storage, often complete with several drawers and spaces to hide unsightly items. Luckily, Amazon boasts a collection of cheap nightstands that look way more expensive than they actually are — all for under $100 — so you don’t have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for this upgrade.
Keep scrolling to check out a selection of some of the most popular nightstands on Amazon, complete with reviews from shoppers, all for $100 or less.
Décor Therapy Mid-Century One Drawer Side Table
Constructed from wood, this mid-century modern side table is styled with tapered legs and one drawer that provides plenty of storage. The top of the nightstand is wide enough to hold a lamp and stack of books, but small enough to fit into tight spaces or small rooms.
“I bought this nightstand for the guest bedroom,” one shopper shares. “I also have a mid-century desk from West Elm in that room. This nightstand matches it pretty darn good. They look like a set. Good value for the money and very easy to assemble.”
Buy It! Décor Therapy Mid-Century One Drawer Side Table, $72.38 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Exilot Solid Wood Nightstand
If you’re worried about finding a nightstand to match the bedroom’s decor, this basic solid wood nightstand is sure to fit in anywhere. Sturdy and durable, it’s made of 100 percent natural wood, complete with a smooth surface and non-slip rubber pads on the bottom of the legs. It can be used as a nightstand in the bedroom or repurposed as a side table or plant stand.
“Love this bedside table!” one five-star reviewer shares. “I was trying to find a mid-century modern style for under $40 and this ended up being perfect. The size fits great next to my platform bed. It’s easy to assemble, built well, and real wood.”
Buy It! Exilot Solid Wood Nightstand, $35.99; amazon.com
Raamzo Light Walnut/White Nightstand with Drawer
This sleek nightstand includes a light walnut and white finish made from wood veneer. It’s constructed with a single drawer for extra storage, and is guaranteed to match just about any bedroom thanks to the minimalist design.
“This could be the best deal ever,” one shopper says. “These tables are great looking in person, sturdy, and all you do is twist on the legs. I was looking at ones four times this price that had worse wood finishes. If you want a mid-century design, don’t even hesitate. I just can’t believe they are so cheap.”
Buy It! Raamzo Light Walnut/White Nightstand with Drawer, $71.50; amazon.com
mDesign Nightstand Organizer Unit
Featuring two fabric drawers, this bedside table is great if you need extra storage. The bins are large enough to hold anything from magazines to important papers, finished off with a wooden top that’s large enough to hold a lamp and glass of water. Plus it comes in a number of colors, including blue, grey, and peach.
“We have a very small guest bedroom which my daughter had to move into because of COVID,” one shopper shares. “We got this nightstand and the matching pieces. They are cute, easy to assemble, and a cheap way to make a cute bedroom space.”
Buy It! mDesign Nightstand Organizer Unit, $39.99; amazon.com
Nathan James Oraa Round Wood Nightstand
For those who need the extra storage space in the bedroom but don’t have a ton of room for a large piece of furniture, consider this round wood nightstand. The wide tabletop is perfect for holding a few books and a set of glasses, complete with a removable fabric storage bin at the bottom that can support everything from books to blankets.
“This is a great little table,” a five-star reviewer says. “We are using it in our nursery as we needed something next to our glider chair to put bottles on while rocking our daughter to sleep. The basket on the bottom is a cute home for all of her stuffed animals.”
Buy It! Nathan James Oraa Round Wood Nightstand, $74.56 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
mDesign Modern Farmhouse Side/End Table
This contemporary side table has all the charms of a vintage farmhouse: gridded wire, hairpin legs, and a stylish solid top. The cube shelf can be used to house books, tablets, magazines, and more, with the top reserved for a lamp and accessories like candles and succulents. Plus it comes in a number of colors, including black, chrome, and cream.
“We recently remodeled our son’s bedroom,” one shopper says. “He wanted a more rustic industrial look. When he saw this table he fell in love. The table is the perfect height for a nightstand. He loves it as do I.”
Buy It! mDesign Modern Farmhouse Side/End Table, $49.99; amazon.com
Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table
For someone who just wants a basic nightstand, consider this one from Winsome. The bedside table is constructed with a drawer on top and a shelf on the bottom, all made out of solid and composite wood. A minimalist look, the nightstand will complement any decor.
“This was exactly what I needed for a little corner next to my bed,” one shopper says. “I love the drawer for little things and the open shelf is more convenient than a door. It fits a basket and all my electronics and chargers are within easy reach.”
Buy It! Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table, $59.01 (orig. $107); amazon.com
South Shore Furniture Sweedi Solid 1-Drawer Nightstand
This Scandinavian-style nightstand is both minimalist and functional, designed with a drawer along with an L-shaped curve that offers extra storage for books, toys, and blankets. Made from genuine pine, the wood has lovely knots and color variations, making each side table unique. It can also be built numerous ways, giving you the option to change it up whenever you like.
“This bedside table is well made and the perfect height for my daughter’s room,” one reviewer says. “It is very sturdy and I love that you can assemble it however you’d like.”
Buy It! South Shore Furniture Sweedi Solid 1-Drawer Nightstand, $95.20; amazon.com
Nexera 1-Drawer Nightstand
This sleek nightstand boasts a white, scratch-resistant melamine and walnut laminate finish, making the top shine. One deep, roomy drawer is available to pull out. Plus, it comes in two colors: white walnut and black ebony.
“Putting the pieces together was easy,” one reviewers says. “The nightstand is very heavy once assembled, [but] seems sturdy. The drawer glides very smoothly. I like the look.”
Buy It! Nexera 1-Drawer Nightstand, $84.98; amazon.com
Gime Nightstand with Drawer Cabinet
Let this compact nightstand provide some extra storage in the bedroom, thanks to the drawer and open shelf below. The concave space is deep enough to hold a storage basket or a large collection of books, and the entire thing is plenty slim to squeeze into even the smallest of bedrooms.
“I assembled it in around 40 minutes,” one reviewer says. “This is a considerably stable and aesthetically pleasing drawer.”
Buy It! Gime Nightstand with Drawer Cabinet, $59.99; amazon.com
Vecelo Modern Versatile Nightstands
Nab a set of two nightstands for under $100 with these best-selling side tables. The nightstands are thick and durable and come with one drawer apiece. And because they’re lightweight, the nightstands can be easily transported.
“This set of two nightstands is great,” one five-star reviewer says. “This set fits in my room perfectly and made my life easier by having somewhere to leave my laptop, phone, or book before I fall asleep.”
Buy It! Vecelo Modern Versatile Nightstands, $90.90 (orig. $99.89); amazon.com
