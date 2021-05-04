These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They’re Actually Under $100 on Amazon

Constructed from wood, this mid-century modern side table is styled with tapered legs and one drawer that provides plenty of storage. The top of the nightstand is wide enough to hold a lamp and stack of books, but small enough to fit into tight spaces or small rooms.

“I bought this nightstand for the guest bedroom,” one shopper shares. “I also have a mid-century desk from West Elm in that room. This nightstand matches it pretty darn good. They look like a set. Good value for the money and very easy to assemble.”

Buy It! Décor Therapy Mid-Century One Drawer Side Table, $72.38 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com