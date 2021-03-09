23 Home Accents from Amazon That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are

Decorating a home or an apartment can quickly prove to be expensive. You need art to liven up bare walls, pillows and blankets to make your space cozier, and accessories like vases to add a pop of color and brightness — and it all adds up. But if you search in the right places, you certainly don't have to spend a ton of money to make your home look elegant.
Luckily, Amazon has an entire section devoted to home decor that won't break the bank. You can stock up on a slew of accents like artificial plants, wall art, decorative pillows, candles, lamps, and rugs, all of which appear far more expensive than they actually are. To make it even easier, we've picked out some of the most enticing and stylish items that will enhance the look of any room.
Below you'll find a selection of Amazon home accents that will beautify those white walls and cozy up the bedroom — all for under $40.
This aromatherapy essential oil diffuser also doubles as a humidifier and night light. The diffuser blows out continuous cool mist with a fresh, fragrant scent to relieve stress and help you breathe easier. Plus, the attractive boho design adds a bit of flair to any room.
“The cutest rustic diffuser,” one shopper says. “[I] got this diffuser because of the natural look it has. This blends right in and works perfectly.”
Buy It! kobodon Essential Oil Diffuser, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Can’t keep plants alive but like having something green around? These artificial eucalyptus plants are incredibly lifelike and come in cute taupe planters.
“I love the look they give with the convenience of never having to water them or worry about keeping them alive,” one shopper says. “They look amazing in my home. I have one on my nightstand, one in my bathroom, and one on my coffee table. They complement my decor so well.”
Buy It! Der Rose 3-Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants, $29.99; amazon.com
Made out of 100 percent high-quality acrylic, this very soft, lightweight blanket is the perfect throw for any room. Choose from a wealth of colors (think deep purple, brown, and rust) to match any couch or armchair.
“It’s cozy like your favorite sweater,” one five-star reviewer says. “This is by far the most elegant throw I’ve ever received. It’s a super soft and classy knit, [the] fringe stays nice, and the color is amazing.”
Buy It! Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
These Nordic-style hanging mirrors are both utilitarian and decorative. The gilded hexagonal mirror is perfect to hang in the entryway, the bedroom, or the bathroom.
“Nice-looking mirror,” one shopper says. “I have mine hanging in my mudroom right next to my door so I can check myself out before I leave.”
Buy It! Dahey Hanging Wall Mirror, $32.99; amazon.com
Prop these artificial jasmine flowers in a vase without worrying they’ll die. The flowers, which come in a variety of colors, last forever — and they’re actually adjustable if you want to place them in a smaller vase.
“I absolutely love this vase filler,” one shopper says. “It adds life to my white floor vase.”
Buy It! Momkids 29.5" Long Stem of Artificial Flowers, $17.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
This mirror may look pretty basic, but its simple and sleek design will add some elegance to the bathroom or bedroom. The mirror accents any room and matches any decor; use it as a vanity mirror, or hang it in the hallway or bedroom.
“The mirror is stylish and sturdy and has a thick steel frame,” one five-star reviewer says. “The triangle hooks in the back make it super [easy] to install.”
Buy It! ACauretty Black Round Decorative Mirror, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Place this soft faux fur area rug at the base of a couch or bed, or sling it across a chair for some added warmth. The rug comes in a number of colors including white, beige, purple, and pink.
“People keep asking me how much I spent on it,” one shopper says. “It’s super soft and comfy, and has a high-quality look for half the price.”
Buy It! Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Area Rug, $31.99; amazon.com
These bud vases come in a set of three different colors and shapes — a perfect collection to decorate a coffee or side table and add some brightness and personality.
“The vases are perfect!” one five-star reviewer says. “I live in a small studio and these vases are wonderful for adding life and color in a small space. They’re ideal for a single flower or a tiny bouquet.”
Buy It! Tuumee Set of 3 Small Ceramic Vases, $25.99; amazon.com
These super soft cushion covers boast extra-long faux fur in hues like pink, teal, and navy. A matching invisible zipper allows for easy insertion and removal of pillows, and they’re machine washable.
“By far my daughter’s favorite pillows, and they add so much to the overall decor,” one five-star reviewer says. “The texture is amazing.”
Buy It! NordEco HOME Luxury Soft Faux Fur Fleece Cushion Cover, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Place this industrial farmhouse-inspired lamp on a desk or table to illuminate any space. The lamp also has two USB ports on the base, so you can charge your phone or tablet.
“We remodeled our bedroom with industrial accents, and these were a perfect upgrade from the old lamps,” one shopper says. “They look great with Edison bulbs.”
Buy It! Haitral USB Modern Table Lamp with Outlet, $33.99; amazon.com
Give a room a pop of color with this Moroccan-style area rug. The stain-resistant and shed-free rug has a cool hexagonal lattice design and comes in several colors like navy blue, pink, and yellow.
“I searched for months to find a bedroom rug that was both affordable and stylish,” one five-star reviewer says. “I happened to stumble on this one by sheer accident, and it was the best accident ever. It’s beautiful and fits my space perfectly, and looks way more expensive than it is.”
Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Moroccan Geometric Area Rug, $29.16; amazon.com
Replacing pillow shams is an easy way to upgrade the couch or bed without spending a ton of money. These velvet pillow covers are silky soft, and the pom poms add some fun. They’re available in a number of solid colors like cream, green apple, mustard yellow, and dark blue.
“I was in search of pom pom fringe pillows for awhile now, but they are so expensive everywhere,” one shopper says. “The quality and price [of these pillow covers] totally meets my expectations and budget. [The] material is soft and silky and doesn’t wrinkle.”
Buy It! Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers with Pom Poms, $17.99; amazon.com
This modern yet classic lamp has three brightness levels which can be controlled just by touching the base. It also has two USB ports for easy charging.
“After ordering and retiring a few other lamps, I finally found the one I love,” one shopper says. “This lamp is stylish, the perfect size for a desk, and has fabulous lighting.”
Buy It! Lifeholder Bedside Lamp, $38.99; amazon.com
Mount these industrial style floating shelves to create more space and take advantage of those empty walls. You only need screws to install the shelves, and they’re sturdy enough to hold everything from photos and books to artwork and small plants.
“Simple, elegant design that brings life to the room,” one shopper says. “I like how the shelves can be installed in different orientations. Now it’s time to buy some real plants to display on these shelves!”
Buy It! Bayka Floating Shelves, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Set these glazed ceramic planters on the windowsill and give your plants a new home. The planters have drainage holes and can fit succulents, cacti, herbs, and even artificial plants.
“These cute pots add charm to your home,” one shopper says. “The pots are different sizes and shapes, and also come with a stopper in case you do not want the water to seep out.”
Buy It! La Jolie Muse White Ceramic Flower Plant Pots, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Prop up your favorite plant in this pot with a mid-century modern-inspired wooden stand. The planter itself is painted with a subtle blue and white design that will cheer up any space.
“I love the planters with the wooden stands, but they tend to be quite expensive,” one shopper says. “I wasn’t sure what kind of quality I’d be getting for the price here, but I was pleasantly surprised! This pot is sturdy and absolutely gorgeous.”
Buy It! La Jolie Muse Ceramic Plant Pot with Wood Stand, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Sure, we’ve all got our phone alarms, but this super cute retro alarm clock deserves a spot on your bedside table. There’s no annoying ticking noise, and its accompanying alarm is loud enough to wake you up.
“This clock is practical, functional, and adds style to the top of my bedroom dresser,” one shopper says. “I don’t like clutter, so I really like that this clock serves a purpose while also adding color and decor to my bedroom.”
Buy It! Jall Analog Alarm Clock, $10.99; amazon.com
This throw blanket is stylish enough to drape over a couch, and comfortable enough for cozy nights in. The double-sided faux fur blanket is plush, long, thick, and durable, and if it gets dirty you can toss it into the washing machine for easy cleaning.
“This faux fur throw blanket is super soft and comfy,” one five-star reviewer says. “My entire family has been fighting over it. This will be my new reading blanket!”
Buy It! Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $26.95; amazon.com
Everyone needs a candle to light in the bedroom and living room, and these eco-friendly soy candles fit the bill. The slow-burning candles come in a variety of scents, including jasmine and sandalwood, espresso bean, and wild lemongrass.
“The candle was brilliant,” one shopper says. “It smelled great from the start, but not overpowering. It lasted approximately 50 hours and burned evenly. The jar was so simple and elegant looking.”
Buy It! Lulu Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle, $19.95; amazon.com
Perch this set of three distressed white ceramic vases on an end table, entryway bench, or floating shelf for a charming accent. They’re perfect for displaying faux florals and greenery, but note that these vases are not recommended for fresh flowers and water.
“This is a very pretty trio of crackle vases,” one shopper says. “They work nicely on our dresser with yellow and white silk flowers. They coordinate very well with all my other jug vases.”
Buy It! Sullivans Small Vase Set, $34.99; amazon.com
Store salt and pepper in this dual chamber bamboo box. It closes firmly thanks to its swivel lid and magnetic lock, and keeps spices fresh for longer.
“I watch the Food Network a lot. So in my attempt to feel cheffy, I bought this bamboo salt/pepper box,” one five-star shopper says. “Makes it easy to add a pinch of salt and pepper. And the food tastes better!”
Buy It! Totally Bamboo Box Salt Keeper Duet, $14.99; amazon.com
This large capacity mirror tray can store perfume, makeup, and even jewelry, all in one attractive, ornate vessel. Place it on the bathroom counter or on top of the bedroom dresser, and the tray’s hint of gold will give it an instant makeover.
“I bought this tray to use in my bathroom to hold various creams, serums, etc,” one shopper says. “It’s the perfect size for that, lovely, and very sturdy — not at all light or cheap-feeling. I’m super pleased with it, especially for the price!”
Buy It! PuTwo Tray Mirror, $25.99 (orig. $28.49); amazon.com
Place these decorative bowls on a desk, coffee table, or dresser, and fill them with candy, succulents, or office supplies.
“These tiny dishes are just so pretty,” one shopper says. “The gold accents and geometric texture make my heart happy. I placed them on some trays in my entryway and bedroom to store rings.”
Buy It! Kate Aspen Geometric Ceramic Decorative Bowls, $12.09; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.