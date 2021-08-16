PSA: Fall Decor Has Arrived at Amazon, Including These Fun Under-$30 Finds
Autumn is right around the corner and we'd argue that the best way to kickoff the season is to grab yourself a pumpkin spice latte and a few fresh finds for your home.
Over 10,000 fall decor items have already landed at Amazon and the best are bound to fly off the shelves long before crisp temperatures arrive. There are all kinds of seasonal goodies, like pumpkin-scented candles, cozy knits, and plenty of pieces in warm autumnal hues. And here's the best part: Much of the assortment, including everything in the curated shopping list below, is going for $30 and under.
The coziest time of the year calls for snuggle-worthy blankets that look and feel like your favorite sweater, like Bedsure's now-$21 knit throw blanket. It's also the perfect time to start incorporating other warm, rich fabrics like velvet à la Miulee's popular throw pillow covers. The luxe-looking tassel pillows, which have earned 5,000 perfect Amazon ratings, are just $15, and they come in 20 colors. While they're all gorgeous, foliage-inspired hues like gold, yellow, orange, and burgundy will remind you of the outdoors this time of year.
Another hit with shoppers, handcrafted velvet pumpkins from Amazon's Handmade store, are back, and come in 42 shades. The rustic gourds have been incredibly popular the past few years and unlike real ones, these beautiful alternatives will look perfect all season long — and for years to come. While supplies last, you can snag a trio for $30.
And there's even more for pumpkin lovers to enjoy, including fragrances inspired by everyone's favorite fall drink. Shoppers can make their house smell like the season with a Spiced Pumpkin candle that's earned over 17,800 five-star ratings. You can also whip up your own tasty treat at home, and enjoy your creation from a festive mug, which also makes for a fun gift for your favorite PSL fan.
There are tons of new arrivals that will help you make the most of the season. Browse the huge assortment at Amazon, or start your shopping with this curated list of under-$30 finds below.
Buy It! Small Velvet Pumpkins Set, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Spiced Pumpkin Candle, $22.11 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Miulee Velvet Fringe Tassel Throw Pillow Cover Set, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bedsure Knit Throw Blanket, $20.99 (orig. $23.09); amazon.com
Buy It! Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Mug, $15; amazon.com
Buy It! Hey There Pumpkin Welcome Door Mat, $18.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Happy Fall Burlap Banner, $6.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Mercury Glass Light-Up Pumpkin, $26.10 with coupon (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Fringed Checkered Gingham Table Runner, $13.16; amazon.com
Buy It! Metal Pumpkins With Lights Set, $19.99; amazon.com
