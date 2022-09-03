These Towels Are 'Luxe' and 'Absorbent,' According to Shoppers — and an 8-Piece Set Is on Sale for Just $18

After a relaxing shower, there's nothing better than wrapping yourself in a big, soft towel. The last thing you want, though, is for your towel to be paper thin and leave you, well, still soaking wet. Luckily, there are always tons of home essential deals at Amazon, including a "luxe" and "absorbent" towel set that's on sale.

The Chateau Home Collection 8-Piece Towel Set includes four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. Made from premium combed cotton, the towels provide a soft place for your skin to land after taking a shower or washing your hands. The best part? They'll actually keep you dry with their ultra-low twist highly absorbent technology.

Plus, the sets are available in 14 colors, so you can choose from a variety of solid hues including classic neutrals taupe and white, and brighter options such as lilac and blue. Depending on the color, some towel sets are marked down to just $18 thanks to a coupon that is applied at checkout.

Buy It! Chateau Home Collection 8-Piece Towel Set, $18 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Many shoppers have nothing but compliments for these "spa-quality" towels. One shopper said they love the towels because they feel good on their sensitive skin, while an additional reviewer, who said they were planning to buy a second set, shared how much they appreciate the size of the bath towel: "[It's a] BIG soft towel that I can wrap completely around my body and not have any bits exposed."

The towel set is machine washable for easy cleaning, too. The brand recommends refraining from bleach, avoiding contact with harsh chemicals, washing darks separately, and setting them to tumble dry. One five-star reviewer, who described the set as "worth the money," said the towels get "fluffier with each washing," and other reviewers shared that the color and quality of the towels have "held up well after repeated washings" as well.

As a final reviewer said, "don't hesitate to buy these." Be sure to head to Amazon to get the eight-piece towel set while it's still on sale.

