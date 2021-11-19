See Inside Drew Barrymore, Christy Turlington Burns and More Stars' Homes in Charlotte Moss's New Book
Designer Charlotte Moss's new book, Home: A Celebration, explores the meaning of home according to actors, artists, writers, photographers and more
Home: A Celebration
Home is where the heart is, as the saying goes — but what exactly does that mean? And perhaps more importantly, what does it look like? Interior designer Charlotte Moss's new book, Home: A Celebration, unpacks the cliché and delves into the particulars of what home means to the actors, activists, photographers, chefs and more familiar faces profiled in the collection.
Published by Rizzoli, the tome is inspired by Edith Wharton's 1916 The Book of the Homeless, the profits of which benefitted refugees and children displaced by World War One; a portion of Home's profits will go to No Kid Hungry, which fights food insecurity in America.
Here, we've rounded up a glimpse at some of the insights and inspiration to be gleaned from its pages from the likes of Drew Barrymore, Christy Turlington Burns, Martyn Lawrence Bullard and more.
Drew Barrymore
When it comes to curating a home, the talk show host says that comfort comes first. "I want to be cozy," she writes, alongside a photo of herself looking the part in a fleecy blanket. "I want things on my wall that are gathered and curated. I like to have life on display. And then I can feel the warmth of the decoration. I'm a collector — I don't know how to live with a bare wall!"
Jill Kargman
Now contentedly in what she jokingly refers to as her "deathbed house" — a.k.a. her forever home — the Momzillas author meditates on how the art she and her husband have collected over the years reflects their lives back to them. "I look up at that wall and I see our marriage in art," she writes. "The art you choose for your home becomes almost a physical representation of your eye, the feelings it evokes in you are what you want to feel, and relishing them is a balm to the weary psyche of this moment. It provides a portal to happier times."
Christy Turlington Burns
For the supermodel and nonprofit founder, home is "where I find inspiration most these days." A collage of nine photos speaks to some of the art, books, trinkets and other items that make her house a home — plus, there's an adorable cameo by her Boston terriers, Fitzy and Micky.
Martyn Lawrence Bullard
The interior designer's Palm Springs abode reflects his philosophy that home "is much more than just an address: it is the place that captures your heart, that welcomes you with open arms, cuddles you within its comforts and serves as a sanctuary that relaxes, revives, and restores." Bullard, who's decorated homes for Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Christina Aguilera and more stars, adds that for designers, home "is also our experiment pad, a place to trial our decorative fantasies." But above all else, he and Turlington Burns seem to share the notion that pets are what really make a house a home. "For me, the essence of my home is my beloved dog, a wheaten terrier named Daisy," he shares.
Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus
The interior design er couple believe that a well-curated space tells the story of your life. "This philosophy guides how we approach interior design for ourselves and our clients, and over time the space becomes infinitely layered as the memories and meanings deepen." Part of their story is displayed atop the stone fireplace in their Montauk, New York, beach house: their collection of Peruvian clay bulls are a visual reminder of their engagement at Machu Picchu.
Dayle Haddon
"Home is first a doorway that welcomes me back," writes the Canadian model and actress. Haddon also shares a portrait she painted of her front door to pair with her prose poem, which muses on all the things home encapsulates for her — "harmony, love, peace, rest, contemplation." Home, she explains, "is a reflection of the inner me, lovingly curated to speak to me of who I am today. I have created a new world by my choices that tells a story, holds a memory, captures a feeling, all an affirmation of who I am now, and sings to me… yes, yes, you are home!"