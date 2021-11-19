See Inside Drew Barrymore, Christy Turlington Burns and More Stars' Homes in Charlotte Moss's New Book

Home is where the heart is, as the saying goes — but what exactly does that mean? And perhaps more importantly, what does it look like? Interior designer Charlotte Moss's new book, Home: A Celebration, unpacks the cliché and delves into the particulars of what home means to the actors, activists, photographers, chefs and more familiar faces profiled in the collection.

Published by Rizzoli, the tome is inspired by Edith Wharton's 1916 The Book of the Homeless, the profits of which benefitted refugees and children displaced by World War One; a portion of Home's profits will go to No Kid Hungry, which fights food insecurity in America.

Here, we've rounded up a glimpse at some of the insights and inspiration to be gleaned from its pages from the likes of Drew Barrymore, Christy Turlington Burns, Martyn Lawrence Bullard and more.