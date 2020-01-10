Charlie Sheen Sells L.A. Home for $6.6 Million After Two Years on the Market

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty. Inset: Lelands.com Auctions

Charlie Sheen has sold his Beverly Hills mansion at a loss for $6.6 million after two years on the market, the Los Angeles Times reports. Julia Palacin Alcalde of Keller Williams Realty World Class and Mark Tyoran of Keller Williams Westlake Village held the listing.

The Two and a Half Men star, 54, purchased the home for a reported $7.2 million in 2006, according to Variety, and first listed it in February 2018 for $9,999,999 with Ben Salem of Rodeo Realty.

The actor slashed the price on the 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home more than five times before it finally sold. In February 2018, PEOPLE reported that actor had re-listed home for $7.99 million, months after avoiding foreclosure on the property.

Sheen was reportedly notified in January 2018 that the mansion would be foreclosed on if he failed to pay back more than $80,000 owed in back mortgage payments, according to documents obtained by The Blast. A notice was also filed for a mortgage default service to become the owners of the property.

The expansive, Mediterranean-style mansion features 8,932 square feet of living space.

The master suite has several unusual features including its own sitting room, a screening room with a wet bar (there’s a second one lined in red velvet downstairs), and a “mini food elevator” that connects it to the kitchen below, according to the listing.

On the ground floor, a living room with a fireplace also includes a massive fish tank shaped like a built-in bookcase, a juke box and a pool table.

Outside, the modest half-acre plot holds two pools a gazebo and plenty of entertaining space including an outdoor kitchen and bar.

The actor’s ex-wife Denise Richards and their daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, once lived next door to him in the same gated community at his request. Sheen, who was acting as their landlord, allegedly evicted Richards and their children in September 2015 after, she says, his behavior became more erratic, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Sheen also reportedly bought and sold two other homes in the exclusive enclave: a $6.9 million home picked up in 2011 and sold at a loss for $6.6 million in 2015; and a $4.8 million property purchased in 2012 and sold in June 2016 for $5.4 million.

Sheen first listed the Beverly Hills property months after he was accused of sexual abuse by his former costar Corey Haim. Sheen has denied this claim.