Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Selling $6 Million Home They Shared 3 Years After Split

The Magic Mike actor and the Flirty Dancing host purchased the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house in 2015

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are selling the home that they lived in for the second half of their nine-year marriage, three years after announcing their split in April 2019.

The Magic Mike actor, 41, and the Flirty Dancing host, 40 — who tied the knot in 2009 and share daughter Everly, 7 — put their Beverly Hills home on the market this week for $6 million, listed with Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Laura Brau of Compass. Property records show that they purchased the home for $6 million in 2015.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property, which offers 4,853 square feet of living space, has a star-studded history. Built in 1950, the house was once home to the late Stars Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who lived there until 1994, according to Variety. It was then sold to Hollywood agent Kevin Huvane and then film producer Roberto Sneider, who passed it on to Tatum and Dewan.

Described in the listing as an "elegant Hamptons-style country estate," the home is comprised of three levels, and includes a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite overlooking the backyard pool, an "artist studio," a "bonus room" that can be used as a gym, four guest bedrooms, and formal living, dining and family rooms that lead out to the backyard.

Outside, the two-level wraparound decks provide space for entertaining, as does the pergola lounge with a stone fireplace. The pool comes equipped with an elevated spa, and is surrounded by an acre of grass and mature landscaping.

The home has remained vacant since Tatum and Dewan's split, Variety reports, and both have since moved on and into new homes in Los Angeles.

Tatum, who has been on-and-off again with singer Jessie J since they began dating in October 2018, has moved into a new place in Brentwood. He also added a new Dutch Shepherd puppy named Rooklin, or "Rook" for short, to his household in October 2020.