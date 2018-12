Concept: This candle promises 30-40 hours of burn time and gives off aromas of “dark plum and raspberry sugar matched with vanilla bean and buttercream,” according to the website.

Smell Notes: “I was excited to burn this one because it’s a slightly different scent than what I usually go with but felt drawn to it immediately,” our tester writes. “The sweet notes might be a little intense on a close whiff, but they really blend into a room perfectly to give it a pleasant addition. And it’s Yankee Candle — they never disappoint with the burn time.

Grade: A

Buy It! $15; yankeecandle.com