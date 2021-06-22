Now's a Really Good Time to Get This Smart Home Garage Opener - It's Just $17 Until Midnight
While some smart home gadgets can be pricey, there are tons of handy and helpful devices that are surprisingly affordable, including this garage opener that's even more affordable than usual.
Amazon's enormous Prime Day sale includes a $17 deal on MyQ Chamberlain's latest smart garage door opener with 34,000 five-star ratings. The handy garage hub uses WiFi and Bluetooth, allowing you to open and close your garage from your phone (even while you're away), set schedules, receive notifications, and more. The added safety and peace of mind it provides is "priceless," according to Amazon reviewers.
Buy It! MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Opener, $16.98 with Prime (orig. $29.98); amazon.com
Just like many of Amazon's other Prime Day offers, this 43 percent off deal is just for Prime subscribers. However, non-members can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Since it's Prime-eligible, you'll also score complimentary two-day shipping, ensuring you can use it pronto.
The smart home device is a simple add-on that connects to your existing garage opener, so there's no need to install a whole new system. Owners say the setup takes about 15 minutes. After downloading the corresponding app to your phone, you can give access to family members and friends, implement schedules, set up notifications for when visitors arrive, allow package deliveries to be placed in your garage (even while you're remote), and more. And since the garage opener is also compatible with various smart home hubs, you can ask Alexa or Google to close your garage door whenever you want. No wonder reviewers call it the "best product I've purchased on Amazon."
Since launching last year, the device has received rave reviews from shoppers who praise its easy installation, motion detection feature, and overall value - especially if you (or family members) tend to be forgetful, or you've dealt with porch pirates in recent years. As one Amazon reviewer put it simply: it's "great technology that our family can't live without now."
"This little gem of a device is worth it," another reviewer wrote. "I am a 64-year-old woman, [and] I simply downloaded the app and skimmed the instructions. It worked great. Now I know when I can travel once again I can have things from Amazon delivered and not worry about packages on my doorstep."
If you're ready to upgrade your garage or enhance your home's security, you'll want to move fast to ensure you can take advantage of this $17 deal. Amazon's Prime Day sale is ending soon!
