Now's a Really Good Time to Get This Smart Home Garage Opener - It's Just $17 Until Midnight

The smart home device is a simple add-on that connects to your existing garage opener, so there's no need to install a whole new system. Owners say the setup takes about 15 minutes. After downloading the corresponding app to your phone, you can give access to family members and friends, implement schedules, set up notifications for when visitors arrive, allow package deliveries to be placed in your garage (even while you're remote), and more. And since the garage opener is also compatible with various smart home hubs, you can ask Alexa or Google to close your garage door whenever you want. No wonder reviewers call it the "best product I've purchased on Amazon."