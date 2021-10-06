Even Hotel Employees Are Impressed by These Bath Towels — and They're on Super Sale at Amazon
After emerging from a lengthy hot shower, the last thing you want to wrap yourself in is a scratchy, hard bath towel. Rather than subject yourself to that kind of discomfort, consider opting for a set of Chakir Turkish Linens' Luxury Hotel and Spa Bath Towels, a top-rated collection from Amazon that's currently on sale.
These wonderfully soft towels are woven in Turkey using 100 percent premium cotton, which not only makes them super fluffy, but also plenty absorbent, too. In fact, the towels are designed to become even softer with every wash. And thanks to the double-stitched hem, you won't have to worry about them fraying after multiple washes; they're built to stay durable.
Each set comes with four towels, measuring in at 27 by 54 inches. Shoppers can choose from a handful of bright solid colors, including coral, aqua, and gray. Once they're ready to be cleaned, simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low heat. The brand suggests not using any fabric softener or dryer sheets, which may diminish the softness of the material.
Buy It! Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Hotel & Spa Premium Turkish Bath Towels, $38.25 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bath towels a five-star rating, saying they "plump up like spa towels" and "feel like towels from a posh hotel." One reviewer writes, "We've never seen a towel so nice, even in hotels."
"Great price for great towels," one five-star reviewer says. "I usually buy towels from my hotel (the one I used to work for). Hotel towels are a bit harsh but they dry really quick without that moist feeling on the towel. I have to say I am surprised that this towel is thick, soft, and dries my skin quickly without that moisture feeling from the towel, and the towel itself dries quickly too. So worth it!"
"I've had so many cheap towels come and go through my life and my bathroom," another user says. "I've always been searching for that magic combination of comfort, durability, and dry power that the towels used to have back at home when I was a kid... Then I found these towels. They cost a little more than something you'd buy in a department store, but it's definitely worth it." They added, "The difference between these towels and the towels before is gigantic."
Head to Amazon and shop the Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Hotel and Spa Bath Towels for under $10 apiece while this deal lasts.
