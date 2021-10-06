Even Hotel Employees Are Impressed by These Bath Towels — and They're on Super Sale at Amazon

"I've had so many cheap towels come and go through my life and my bathroom," another user says. "I've always been searching for that magic combination of comfort, durability, and dry power that the towels used to have back at home when I was a kid... Then I found these towels. They cost a little more than something you'd buy in a department store, but it's definitely worth it." They added, "The difference between these towels and the towels before is gigantic."