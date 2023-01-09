'Selling Tampa' Star Sharelle Rosado Talks Wedding Plans in the Bahamas with Fiance Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

The retired NFL player, 45, officially popped the question to the luxury realtor and Netflix alum, 35 on Jan. 7 in front of 20 friends and family members, PEOPLE exclusively revealed

By Emily Strohm
and
Mackenzie Schmidt
Mackenzie Schmidt

Published on January 9, 2023 03:09 PM
Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson Engagement. Photo Credit – Erick Robinson
Photo: Erick Robinson

Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are still celebrating their recent engagement, but the happy couple says they've been putting lots of thought into their upcoming 'I do's.

"We are already talking about possibly getting married in the Bahamas and having the Valley Boys Junkanoo close us out," Rosado tells PEOPLE. "It's a special spot for us. We celebrated our daughter's first birthday in the Bahamas as a family over the holidays."

The retired NFL player, 44, popped the question to the Selling Tampa alum, 35, on Jan. 7, by inviting her to what he said was an early birthday party (he turned 45 on Monday). In reality, 20 guests were hiding to witness the special moment and celebrate the couple after Rosado said "yes."

"I'm honestly shocked! I'm at a loss for words," says Rosado. "This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me."

The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Serenity in Jan. 2022. "Both mother and baby are doing well," a rep for Rosado told PEOPLE at the time. "Chad had Latin music booming for Sharelle's push playlist. Their doctor said it was one of the best experiences."

Rosado also tells PEOPLE that her engagement to Johnson "is the next step of our beautiful journey together," and explains, "I'm so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, 'I'm going to make you my wife.' "

She adds, "Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it's official, it's even more special than I could have ever dreamed."

