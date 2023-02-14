These Breathable Cooling Bed Sheets Have 169,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $24 at Amazon

Shoppers say they’re “so soft and comfortable”

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

Published on February 14, 2023 12:00 PM

Cooling Bed Sheets
Photo: Amazon

Swapping out your usual bedding and dressing your bed with soft, cooling sheets can completely change the way you sleep. And the simple upgrade doesn't have to cost you a fortune, either.

Right now, the CGK Unlimited Store Sheet Set is on sale at Amazon with double discounts. So you can nab a set of new sheets starting at just $24.

The sheet set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, and works for hot sleepers, as each piece is made from a silky smooth and breathable microfiber. They're not only machine washable, but get softer with each clean, and remain wrinkle- and shrink-resistant. The cooling bed sheets also have superior stitching, making them durable against tears, frays, and pilling.

Plus, the breathable sheets are available in a whopping 42 colors and patterns, like cream, white, lavender, and baby blue, and in sizes ranging from twin to split king. They also feature sturdy elastic, so they'll stay in place all night, and the pockets can fit a mattress up to 16 inches deep.

Cooling Bed Sheets
Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Store Queen-Sized Sheet Set in White, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

More than 169,000 shoppers have given the sheets a five-star rating, so it's no wonder this sheet set is an Amazon best-seller. One five-star reviewer called the sheets "so soft and comfortable," and said they have considered getting rid of all of their old sheets and "replacing them with these smooth, luscious ones." Another happy shopper commented on the sheets' washability and said "they came out of the dryer beautifully fluffy and not at all wrinkled, just soft and smooth."

A final five-star reviewer wrote, "for folks who like the super smooth and soft sheets found in hotels… these are the closest dupes I've found." They went on to explain how they'd previously bought high thread count cotton sateen bedding, in search of that "hotel bed 'feel,'" and these "feel just like luxury cotton sateen" and for the price, they're "unbeatable."

If a comfy night's rest is what you're after, head over to Amazon and add the CGK Unlimited Store Sheet Set to your cart while it's on sale.

Cooling Bed Sheets
Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Store Queen-Sized Sheet Set in French Gray, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Cooling Bed Sheets
Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Store Queen-Sized Sheet Set in Wheat, $26.39 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

