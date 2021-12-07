Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Pricey Bedding for This Sheet Set That's Under $35

"These sheets are the best sheets we have ever slept on," one five-star reviewer shared. "We have bought very expensive Egyptian cotton with a high-thread count and they can't compare to the comfort of our new ones from CGK. The moment we put them on the bed and went to sleep that night… was total bliss. Putting our heads down on the pillowcases was amazing. I don't know how a new set of sheets made such a huge difference in a good night's sleep, but they did."