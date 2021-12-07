Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Pricey Bedding for This Sheet Set That's Under $35
Finding a set of soft, silky bed sheets is harder than one might think. After all, there are so many to choose from, and you can easily run into sets that are terribly itchy or uncomfortable. Rather than continue to aimlessly search, consider the CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set at Amazon, which has not only already been approved by thousands of shoppers, but is also on sale.
Spun from a super soft microfiber cotton, the sheets are breathable, cool, and wonderfully soft. They're also tough and durable — so you won't have to worry about them pilling or fraying overtime — plus shrink- and wrinkle-resistant. And when they're ready to be washed, just toss them in the washing machine and dryer for an easy cleaning.
Each set includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's outfitted with a super deep pocket that can stretch around mattresses that are up to 16 inches deep. Shoppers can choose from standard sizes ranging from twin through split king in a slew of solid colors like denim blue, white, and coral.
This sheet set is among the most popular at Amazon, earning over 53,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the sheets are like "sleeping on butter" and "better than expensive sheets." Even a sheet snob said: "They're just as soft as any of my finest sheets."
"These sheets are the best sheets we have ever slept on," one five-star reviewer shared. "We have bought very expensive Egyptian cotton with a high-thread count and they can't compare to the comfort of our new ones from CGK. The moment we put them on the bed and went to sleep that night… was total bliss. Putting our heads down on the pillowcases was amazing. I don't know how a new set of sheets made such a huge difference in a good night's sleep, but they did."
"For years I have spent hundreds of dollars on high-thread count sheets, and this set blows them out of the water," another user said. "These sheets are buttery soft, hold up fantastic after many washes, deep beautiful color, and no more fuss struggling to put on the fitted sheet [around] my super thick mattress — they go on like a breeze." They added, "I am going to order two more sets."
Head to Amazon and shop the CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set for up to 22 percent off while this deal lasts.

