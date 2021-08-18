The 'Soft, Smooth, and Breathable' Sheets with Nearly 50,000 Perfect Ratings Are Over Half-Off at Amazon
If you've been cycling through the same sets of sheets for years, it's time to give your bed a refresh. A new pair of soft and breathable sheets can transform your bed from simply the place where you sleep to a luxurious and relaxing oasis. And right now, you can score a pair of microfiber bed sheets for more than half-off at Amazon, starting at $24.
These brushed microfiber sheets come in 19 solid colors and sizes twin through California king. The set includes a fitted sheet that can fit up to a 16-inch-tall mattress, a flat sheet, and two to four pillow cases, depending on the bed size. They're completely machine washable, and they're made with super fine fibers to prevent pilling, tearing, shrinking, and fading.
Buy It! CGK Unlimited Full-Size Microfiber Sheet Set, $24.18 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with many raving about the buttery soft feel and affordable price tag. Those perfect ratings have earned the microfiber sheet set a spot in the top 10 best-selling sheets and pillowcases on Amazon.
"The best sheets I've ever purchased," one reviewer wrote. "For years I have spent hundreds of dollars on high thread count sheets, and this set blows them out of the water. These sheets are buttery soft, hold up fantastic after many washes, [have a] deep beautiful color, and [there is] no more fuss struggling to put the fitted sheet on my super thick mattress — they go on like a breeze."
A second shopper added, "Previous sets of sheets were either too thick or too thin, but these are just right! These sheets are soft, smooth, and breathable. I'm glad to have finally found these and would recommend them to others."
Instead of settling for the rough, worn-in sheets you've used for years, spring for the CGK Unlimited Microfiber ones instead. Just be sure to grab a pair now while they're over half-off at Amazon.
Buy It! CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Microfiber Sheet Set, $25.47 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! CGK Unlimited King-Size Microfiber Sheet Set, $29.74 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
