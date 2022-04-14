Deal Alert! This Bed Sheet Set with 126,000+ Perfect Ratings Is as Little as $25 at Amazon
Everyone can agree that sliding on top of a set of cozy, soft sheets is one of the best feelings in the world. So if you've noticed that your sheets are anything but that, you're probably in need of a new set.
Luckily, you don't have to spend a big chunk of change to score a set that's wonderfully soft. Start with the CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, which is as little as $25 at Amazon. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that can stretch to fit around mattresses as wide as 16 inches deep. The sheets are woven from high-quality, double-brushed microfiber yarns, crafting a material that's plenty breathable, cooling, and extra soft.
Even after multiple washes, the sheets won't shrink or wrinkle, plus the fabric won't pill over time. Shoppers can choose from a fleet of solid colors and patterns, like red, blue stripes, and heathered tan, all of which are available in sizes twin through split king.
The sheet set is among the most popular at Amazon, having netted over 126,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say the sheets have "almost zero winkles" and are "unbelievably comfortable." One reviewer said, "I had no idea what I was missing before I bought these sheets," while another shared: "Both me and my wife didn't want to get out of bed and go to work."
A third user shared that they fell in love with the sheets, explaining, "For the price, I was shocked at how soft and smooth they are. I have sheets worth hundreds of dollars that aren't this soft."
Head to Amazon to get the CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while its on sale.
