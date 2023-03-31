These Extra Deep Bed Sheets That Shoppers Call 'Buttery' Soft Are 42% Off Right Now at Amazon

There's nothing much worse than being woken up in the middle of the night when your fitted bed sheet suddenly falls off because it doesn't fit properly. If you find yourself getting up to fix your exposed mattress, it may be time to invest in a set of deep-pocket sheets.

The CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Sheet Set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is designed to fit over tall and extra-large mattresses measuring 18 to 24 inches thanks to its elastic hem. You can also use the sheets on top of bulky mattress pads and memory foam toppers.

Each piece is made from breathable microfiber and designed to keep you cool through spring and summer. Shoppers can choose from 19 colors, including neutral hues like white, cream, and gray, and pastel shades like spa blue, coral, and lavender. All of them are available in sizes twin through California king.

Plus, it currently comes with not one, but two discounts, since there's an on-page coupon you can use for additional savings. While prices vary depending on the size you choose, you can snag a queen sheet set for $35.

Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in Light Blue,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The bedding is machine washable, making it super easy to care for. Shoppers also verify that they don't pill or fade — so you don't have to worry about if they will lose their color over time. More than 50,000 Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" and "super soft" sheets a five-star rating. One shopper even described them as "high quality at a reasonable cost."

A second reviewer explained they had never found sheets (even expensive ones) to fit their deep mattress until purchasing these. "Once they arrived, they had that 'buttery' feel, which I was surprised about," they said, adding, "As soon as I unfolded them and started to put them on, I was so surprised. I literally yelled to my husband, 'they fit.'"

A third shopper shared, "Not only are they amazing and soft to the touch…. they are warm but keep me cool the whole night. I've had the best sleep this week that I've had in months."

Head to Amazon to snag the breathable CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Sheet Set while it's 42 percent off. Shop more colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in White,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in Light Gray,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in Denim Blue,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.