Lifestyle Home These Extra Deep Bed Sheets That Shoppers Call 'Buttery' Soft Are 42% Off Right Now at Amazon “I’ve had the best sleep this week that I’ve had in months” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 10:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon There's nothing much worse than being woken up in the middle of the night when your fitted bed sheet suddenly falls off because it doesn't fit properly. If you find yourself getting up to fix your exposed mattress, it may be time to invest in a set of deep-pocket sheets. The CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Sheet Set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is designed to fit over tall and extra-large mattresses measuring 18 to 24 inches thanks to its elastic hem. You can also use the sheets on top of bulky mattress pads and memory foam toppers. Each piece is made from breathable microfiber and designed to keep you cool through spring and summer. Shoppers can choose from 19 colors, including neutral hues like white, cream, and gray, and pastel shades like spa blue, coral, and lavender. All of them are available in sizes twin through California king. Plus, it currently comes with not one, but two discounts, since there's an on-page coupon you can use for additional savings. While prices vary depending on the size you choose, you can snag a queen sheet set for $35. Amazon Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in Light Blue,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com These Are the Only Pillows I Recommend to Friends and Family — and You Can Score Them for Just $25 Apiece at Amazon The bedding is machine washable, making it super easy to care for. Shoppers also verify that they don't pill or fade — so you don't have to worry about if they will lose their color over time. More than 50,000 Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" and "super soft" sheets a five-star rating. One shopper even described them as "high quality at a reasonable cost." A second reviewer explained they had never found sheets (even expensive ones) to fit their deep mattress until purchasing these. "Once they arrived, they had that 'buttery' feel, which I was surprised about," they said, adding, "As soon as I unfolded them and started to put them on, I was so surprised. I literally yelled to my husband, 'they fit.'" A third shopper shared, "Not only are they amazing and soft to the touch…. they are warm but keep me cool the whole night. I've had the best sleep this week that I've had in months." Head to Amazon to snag the breathable CGK Unlimited 6-Piece Sheet Set while it's 42 percent off. Shop more colors below. Amazon Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in White,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in Light Gray,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set in Denim Blue,$34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping At $55 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Is One You Just Can't Miss Jennifer Lawrence's NYC Street Style Featured the Casual Denim Pants A-Listers Have Been Wearing for Months This $1,500 Pair of All-Weather Adirondack Chairs Is on Super Sale for $280 at Amazon Right Now