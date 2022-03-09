Amazon Shoppers Are Throwing Away Old Bed Sheets for This On-Sale Set with Extra-Deep Pockets
If you sleep on a mattress that's extra-deep, you may have struggled with trying to get the fitted sheet to stay in place. Rather than finagling and stretching a normal-sized fitted sheet over the mattress, all you need to do is invest in a set designed with extra-deep pockets.
Consider the CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set, which is 33 percent off at Amazon. These sheets have been manufactured specifically for deep mattresses, complete with an elastic band that can stretch to fit over extra-large and tall mattresses measuring in at 18, 20, 22, and 24 inches deep. They're also great to use if you need the sheets to fit over memory foam toppers and bulky mattress pads. Even if you toss and turn nightly, the sheets are guaranteed to stay in place.
The sheets are spun from a microfiber material, making them soft, light, and breathable. Each set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, and is available in sizes twin through split king. Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid colors too, including lavender, light gray, and red.
More than 42,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them "buttery soft" and noting that they "fit like a dream." One reviewer wrote, "I've had the best sleep this week that I've had in months," while another said: "They fit perfectly and do not come off in the night. No more waking up tangled in your sheets and having to remake your bed."
One reviewer who had purchased deep-pocket sheets before had still been having difficulty preventing the sheets from coming off after a night of sleep. They were skeptical whether ordering these would actually do the trick, but after putting the sheets on their bed, they shared: "No more tugging and struggling to get the sheets to fit and stay on." They described the sheets as "soft," "comfortable," and "cozy," and found the sheets easily slid over their mattress. They even shared that they'll be throwing out their old sheets and ordering more of these.
Head to Amazon to get the CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket 6-Piece Sheet Set while they're 33 percent off.
