This Breathable and Cooling Sheet Set Has 172,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and It's Just $24 Right Now

Attention, hot sleepers — you don't need to spend a ton on luxe bed sheets to achieve airy, cooling bliss while you sleep. In fact, you can snag a highly rated four-piece sheet set for up to 51 percent off at Amazon right now.

The Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets Set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are made from a polyester and microfiber blend that's soft, breathable, and even wrinkle-resistant, according to the brand. Plus, they're designed to stay cool, so you can avoid incessant pillow-flipping throughout the night.

The sheets are also machine-washable and come in a variety of sizes, including twin XL and California king. If you're looking for neutral sheets, opt for a classic off-white or French gray hue — or, for something bolder, try royal blue or lavender. And while this set can fit standard mattresses around 16 inches, if you're sleeping on something a bit bigger, you can snag the extra deep version of the luxury sheet set, which is also on sale for up to 33 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets Set, $23.52–$30.39 with coupon (orig. $37.99–$49.99); amazon.com

What's more, these sheets have racked up over 172,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, along with several reviews from shoppers who said they plan on buying the set in "every color." One shopper called the sheets "super soft and comfortable," while another wrote that they "stay cool" throughout the night. A third user said that they "sleep so much better" with the help of these "lightweight" and "breathable" sheets, and admitted they gave away their Egyptian cotton sheets and bought another set from Cgk Unlimited instead. And to put it simply, a final reviewer raved: "[There is] no telling how much money I've wasted on expensive sheets that I hoped would feel like these."

Upgrade your bedroom with the Cgk Unlimited 4-Piece Luxury Cooling Sheets Set while they're on sale at Amazon for up to 51 percent off.

