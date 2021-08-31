Amazon Shoppers Say These Sheets Are So Soft They 'Belong in a Five-Star Hotel' — and They're on Sale
Slipping under soft, silky sheets is one of the greatest pleasures in life. After all, attempting to go to sleep snuggled in scratchy linens is no way to guarantee a good night's sleep. So if you've been finding discomfort with the sheets you've been using on your bed, it's about time for an upgrade.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the CGK Unlimited Bed Sheet Set, and some colors and sizes are up to 36 percent off right now. The four-piece set includes two pillow cases, a flat sheet, and fitted sheet built with an extra-deep pocket to fit over even the thickest mattresses. Spun from high-quality microfiber cotton, the sheets are wonderfully soft and breathable, keeping you cool during the summer and warm in the winter.
Shoppers can choose from 19 solid colors, many of which have been marked down, including burgundy, sage green, and purple. The sheets come in typical standard sizes ranging from twin to California king.
Over 95,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet sheet a five-star rating, calling them the "best sheets ever" that "feel like clouds." One reviewer even writes, "I love these sheets and have them on every bed in my house."
"I was shocked at how soft and smooth they are," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have sheets worth hundreds of dollars that aren't this soft. The color was great too. I bought a light green, white, light grey, and light beige, all of which have a lovely tone."
"These are very soft, luxurious sheets," another user says. "They belong in a five-star hotel. I got these because my regular cotton sheets would wrinkle and bunch up at night as I moved in bed to a new position. These new sheets are a little spendy, but after more than two months sleeping on them, I can't go back to ordinary sheets again. These have a very smooth texture and are very relaxing when moving in bed. I do actually think I'm sleeping better since getting these."
Upgrade an old set of linens with the CGK Unlimited Bed Sheet Set from Amazon.
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Sheets Are So Soft They 'Belong in a Five-Star Hotel' — and They're on Sale
- Amazon Launched an Early Labor Day Deal on This Popular Robot Vacuum, and It's 40% Off
- Shoppers Say This Versatile $18 Amazon Dress 'Fits Like a Dream' and Gets Them 'So Many Compliments'
- This $52 Stick Vacuum Is So Shockingly Powerful, Shoppers Actually 'Threw Away' Their $400 One